Asia Distillates-Gasoil spot premiums linger near 2-mth lows, prompt-month spread widens

    SINGAPORE, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Asia's cash premiums for 10ppm gasoil lingered near their
lowest levels in more than two months on Wednesday, while the prompt-month spread for the
industrial fuel grade in Singapore deepened its contango structure.
    The likelihood of increased exports from key markets due to weaker domestic demand alongside
limited East-West arbitrage opportunities were prompting a supply overhang in the region, trade
sources said.
    Fresh lockdowns due to a resurgence in COVID-19 cases piled on woes around gasoil demand
that typically takes a seasonal hit during monsoon as heavy rainfall and floods hammer
transportation demand in some parts of the region. 
    Cash premiums for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF remained unchanged at 9
cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on Wednesday.
    The August/September time spread for 10 ppm gasoil, which flipped to a
contango structure on Tuesday, traded at a discount of 25 cents a barrel, compared with minus 9
cents per barrel a day earlier, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.
    
    INVENTORIES
    - Middle-distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone dropped 19.1% to 3.6
million barrels in the week ended Aug. 3, data via S&P Global Platts showed.
    - The weekly stocks in Fujairah have averaged 3.9 million barrels so far in 2020, compared
with a weekly average of 2.4 million barrels in 2019, Reuters calculations showed.
    - Meanwhile, U.S. distillate fuel inventories rose by 3.8 million barrels, compared with
expectations for a build of 279,000 barrels, data from industry group the American Petroleum
Institute (API) showed on Tuesday.

    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - Two 500 ppm gasoil deals, one jet fuel trade
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - Oil prices firmed on Wednesday after data showed a big drop in U.S. crude inventories,
although concerns mounting virus cases will lead to reduced fuel demand capped gains.
    - U.S. oil refining capacity this year could decline by the largest amount in nearly a
decade as pandemic-related travel curbs and a fire shut several plants, reversing years of small
gains.
    
    
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; editing by Uttaresh.V)
