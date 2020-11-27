Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Financials

Asia Distillates-Gasoil stays firm on U.S., Singapore stock drawdowns

By Reuters Staff

    SINGAPORE, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Asia's benchmark 10ppm diesel crack
stayed above $5 a barrel for a fourth day this week, following stock drawdowns in the
United States and Singapore. 
    - Gasoil stocks held in independent storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA)
refining and storage hub however rose 4% in the week to Thursday, data from Dutch
consultancy Insights Global showed.
    
    * REFINERY NEWS: PetroChina's Yunnan refinery in southern China will shut a 260,000
barrels-per-day (bpd) crude oil processing facility for a 50-day planned maintenance
starting in early December.
    
    * JET FUEL: Jet volumes arriving in Northwest Europe (NWE) from the East of Suez are
projected to rise over the coming weeks, said a report by Refinitiv Oil Research.

    - The report added that an estimated 322,000 tons of jet fuel is being floated aboard
a few ships. 
    
    * CASH DEALS: Two deals on gasoil, both sold by Vitol.
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                         
 CASH ($/T)            ASIA CLOSE       Change    % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%               49.96     -1.40      -2.73       51.36  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                     -1.30     -0.20      18.18       -1.10  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%              50.26     -1.20      -2.33       51.46  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                    -1.00      0.00       0.00       -1.00  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%              50.41     -1.20      -2.33       51.61  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                    -0.85      0.00       0.00       -0.85  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%             51.11     -1.20      -2.29       52.31  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                   -0.15      0.00       0.00       -0.15  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                   50.15     -0.18      -0.36       50.33  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                   -0.25      0.00       0.00       -0.25  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                         
 For a list of derivatives prices, including margins,                                    
 please double click the RICs below.                                     
 Brent M1                                                                                
 Gasoil M1                                                                               
 Gasoil M1/M2                                                                            
 Gasoil M2                                                                               
 Regrade M1                                                                              
 Regrade M2                                                                              
 Jet M1                                                                                  
 Jet M1/M2                                                                               
 Jet M2                                                                                  
 Gasoil 10ppm-Dubai                                                                      
 Cracks M1                                                               
 Gasoil 10ppm-Dubai                                                                      
 Cracks M2                                                               
 Jet Cracks M1                                                                           
 Jet Cracks M2                                                                           
 East-West M1                                                                            
 East-West M2                                                                            
 LGO M1                                                                                  
 LGO M1/M2                                                                               
 LGO M2                                                                                  
 Crack LGO-Brent M1                                                                      
 Crack LGO-Brent M2                                                                      
 
        
        

 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
