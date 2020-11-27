Asia Distillates-Gasoil stays firm on U.S., Singapore stock drawdowns

SINGAPORE, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Asia's benchmark 10ppm diesel crack stayed above $5 a barrel for a fourth day this week, following stock drawdowns in the United States and Singapore. - Gasoil stocks held in independent storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub however rose 4% in the week to Thursday, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed. * REFINERY NEWS: PetroChina's Yunnan refinery in southern China will shut a 260,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) crude oil processing facility for a 50-day planned maintenance starting in early December. * JET FUEL: Jet volumes arriving in Northwest Europe (NWE) from the East of Suez are projected to rise over the coming weeks, said a report by Refinitiv Oil Research. - The report added that an estimated 322,000 tons of jet fuel is being floated aboard a few ships. * CASH DEALS: Two deals on gasoil, both sold by Vitol. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 49.96 -1.40 -2.73 51.36 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.30 -0.20 18.18 -1.10 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 50.26 -1.20 -2.33 51.46 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.00 0.00 0.00 -1.00 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 50.41 -1.20 -2.33 51.61 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.85 0.00 0.00 -0.85 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 51.11 -1.20 -2.29 52.31 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.15 0.00 0.00 -0.15 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 50.15 -0.18 -0.36 50.33 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.25 0.00 0.00 -0.25 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 10ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 10ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)