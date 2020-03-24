Asia Distillates-Grounded flights keep jet fuel cracks under pressure

SINGAPORE, March 24 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel crawled up on Tuesday, a day after plunging to a negative territory for the first time in more than eleven years. Traders, however, remained concerned the worst is yet to be seen as airlines globally continued to ground flights on international and domestic routes amid stringent travel restrictions to contain the coronavirus pandemic. Refining margins or cracks for jet fuel were at 62 cents per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trade, compared with minus 7 cents per barrel a day earlier. Monday's cracks were the lowest in last 11 years, according to Refinitiv Eikon data that goes back as far as March 2009. Traders said the jet fuel market would remain under pressure at least until the third quarter, assuming the spread of the virus is contained by then. Prices and profit margins for motor and aviation fuels globally have taken a beating from a plunge in demand as countries enforce lockdowns and airlines are forced to ground planes, forcing more refineries to reduce output. "We expect jet/kero demand to remain pressured long after other transportation fuels start seeing a recovery," said Richard Gorry, managing director at JBC Energy Asia. "Global air travel activity is likely to remain limited even after individual countries and regions have seen containment measures ease." JBC Energy expects global jet fuel demand to fall by 4.3 million barrels per day (bpd) quarter-on-quarter in second quarter of 2020 to just 2.5 million bpd, which represents a year-on-year decline of 5.6 million bpd or 70% as air passenger travel activity is reduced to a minimum. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF widened to $1.71 per barrel to Singapore quotes on Tuesday, the widest since January last year. They were at a discount of $1.64 per barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, cash differentials for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF narrowed their discounts by a cent to 23 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Tuesday. Cracks for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content climbed to $10.12 per barrel over Dubai crude on Tuesday, up from $9.60 per barrel on Monday. CORONAVIRUS SHOCKWAVE ROCKS AIRPLANE MANUFACTURERS, SUPPLIERS - The pandemic is taking its toll on aerospace manufacturing, as Boeing Co announced it would halt production of most widebody jets and Airbus SE restarted only partial output after a four-day shutdown as suppliers cut jobs. - With airlines unable to fly because of a collapse of demand over fears of contagion, reinforced by air travel restrictions, planemakers and their suppliers are under pressure to save cash to ride out a squeeze on liquidity. - Global passenger capacity fell by 35% last week, the worst since the start of the crisis, according to data from airline schedules firm OAG, which said deeper cuts were likely in the coming weeks. TENDERS - India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has offered 65,000 tonnes of high speed diesel (HSD) -- gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content -- for April 1-3 loading from the port of New Mangalore. - The tender closes on March 25 and has a same-day validity. - For more such information, please click SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No jet fuel trades, no gasoil deals - For more information, click OTHER NEWS - China's gasoline exports in the first two months of 2020 surged 31.5% from a year earlier as the coronavirus outbreak dented demand for fuels in the country. China's jet kerosene exports jumped 21.1% to 2.93 million tonnes in the first two months, the customs data showed. - Barclays slashed its oil price forecasts for 2020, citing considerable downward pressure on the market from a Saudi-Russian price war and demand disruption due to the coronavirus. The bank lowered its 2020 price outlook for Brent and West Texas Intermediate by $12 each to $31 and $28 per barrel respectively. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 37.68 2.35 6.65 35.33 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.03 0.01 -0.49 -2.04 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 37.92 2.35 6.61 35.57 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.79 0.01 -0.56 -1.80 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 38.61 2.35 6.48 36.26 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.10 0.01 -0.90 -1.11 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 39.48 2.35 6.33 37.13 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.23 0.01 -4.17 -0.24 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 28.53 2.51 9.65 26.02 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -1.71 -0.07 4.27 -1.64 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)