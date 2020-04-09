Asia Distillates-Jet cash differentials hit lowest since August 2008

SINGAPORE, April 9 (Reuters) - Asia's cash discounts for jet fuel slumped on Thursday to a fresh low in more than a decade, while the prompt month spread widened its steep contango structure as aviation demand remained muted amid extensive border and travel restrictions to curb the coronavirus pandemic. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF widened to $3.22 per barrel to Singapore quotes on Thursday, a level not seen since August 2008. They were at a discount of $2.99 per barrel a day earlier. The April/May time spread for the aviation fuel in Singapore widened to trade at a discount of $3.50 per barrel on Thursday, compared with minus $2.80 a barrel on Wednesday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. Refining margins or cracks for jet fuel in Singapore inched higher to $1.02 a barrel below Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, compared with minus $1.83 per barrel on Wednesday. Cracks for the aviation fuel had slumped to a record low of minus $3.35 last week as airlines kept their flights grounded, while traders were worried the market for jet fuel would likely stay weak even after the coronavirus gets contained. "There's no way to mitigate the losses for airlines. Governments are already providing financial aids, employees are being told to take no-paid leaves, or are getting axed... Even if you give free air tickets, nobody wants to fly or can fly," a Singapore-based jet fuel trader said. "With jet cracks now negative, it means refineries can stop producing the lighter distillates and jet fuel... Unprecedented is the trend word these days." Global air travel has slumped by 70% at the beginning of the second quarter, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Tuesday. Air passenger demand is expected to take longer to return to normal as tourists would refrain from travelling until virus-related concerns are substantially ebbed, market watchers said. "We see a rather slow recovery, with H2-2020 demand expected to remain lower year-on-year... We see some normalisation only in 2021, though we expect global jet/kero demand next year to fall short of its 2019 levels by about 300,000 barrels per day," said Richard Gorry, managing director at JBC Energy Asia. Meanwhile, cash discounts for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF widened to $1.67 per barrel to Singapore quotes on Thursday, the biggest discounts since Singapore's benchmark was shifted to 10ppm gasoil in January 2018, from 500ppm earlier. They were at a discount of $1.65 a barrel in the previous session. Refining profit margins for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content rose to $8.48 a barrel over Dubai crude on Thursday, up from $7.47 per barrel on Wednesday. SINGAPORE INVENTORIES - Singapore onshore middle distillate stocks drew 3.9% to a three-week low of 12.4 million barrels in the week ended April 8, Enterprise Singapore data showed. - Weekly middle distillate inventories have averaged 11.5 million barrels so far in 2020, compared with 11.1 million barrels in 2019, Reuters calculations showed. - Overall, onshore middle distillate inventories were 11.6% higher year-on-year. PERTAMINA SEEKS TO DEFER GASOLINE IMPORTS - State-owned Pertamina, Asia's biggest gasoline importer, is in talks with suppliers to defer petrol imports in April as Jakarta's measures to fight the coronavirus has hit demand for its fuel, a company spokeswoman said. - Indonesia has joined other countries in imposing restrictions on people's movements to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, bringing traffic to a standstill and hitting fuel consumption. EIA INVENTORIES - U.S. crude oil stockpiles soared while fuel demand slumped last week, each by their most in one week ever, government data showed on Wednesday, as the U.S. oil industry felt the full brunt of efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. - Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 476,000 barrels in the week, after dipping the previous week. Distillate stocks have not moved as much because trucking and farming industries are operating more normally. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No jet fuel trades, two gasoil deals - For more information, click OTHER NEWS - OPEC and Russia meet on Thursday to try to agree to record oil output cuts but their efforts to address the slump in prices wrought during the coronavirus pandemic have been complicated by mutual animosity and the reluctance of the United States to join the action. - Oil prices rose on Thursday on expectations the world's largest oil producers would agree to cut production at a meeting later in the day as the industry grapples with a coronavirus-driven collapse in global oil demand. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 32.97 -0.09 -0.27 33.06 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -5.28 -0.02 0.38 -5.26 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 33.00 -0.09 -0.27 33.09 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -5.25 -0.02 0.38 -5.23 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 33.36 0.14 0.42 33.22 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -4.89 0.21 -4.12 -5.10 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 36.58 -0.09 -0.25 36.67 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -1.67 -0.02 1.21 -1.65 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 24.57 -0.81 -3.19 25.38 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -3.22 -0.23 7.69 -2.99 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; editing by Uttaresh.V)