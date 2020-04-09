Energy
Asia Distillates-Jet cash differentials hit lowest since August 2008

    SINGAPORE, April 9 (Reuters) - Asia's cash discounts for jet
fuel slumped on Thursday to a fresh low in more than a decade,
while the prompt month spread widened its steep contango
structure as aviation demand remained muted amid extensive
border and travel restrictions to curb the coronavirus pandemic.
    Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF widened to $3.22
per barrel to Singapore quotes on Thursday, a level not seen
since August 2008. They were at a discount of $2.99 per barrel a
day earlier.
    The April/May time spread for the aviation fuel in Singapore
 widened to trade at a discount of $3.50 per barrel
on Thursday, compared with minus $2.80 a barrel on Wednesday,
Refinitiv Eikon data showed.
    Refining margins or cracks for jet fuel in Singapore
 inched higher to $1.02 a barrel below Dubai crude
during Asian trading hours, compared with minus $1.83 per barrel
on Wednesday.
    Cracks for the aviation fuel had slumped to a record low of
minus $3.35 last week as airlines kept their flights grounded,
while traders were worried the market for jet fuel would likely
stay weak even after the coronavirus gets contained.
    "There's no way to mitigate the losses for airlines.
Governments are already providing financial aids, employees are
being told to take no-paid leaves, or are getting axed... Even
if you give free air tickets, nobody wants to fly or can fly," a
Singapore-based jet fuel trader said.
    "With jet cracks now negative, it means refineries can stop
producing the lighter distillates and jet fuel... Unprecedented
is the trend word these days."
    Global air travel has slumped by 70% at the beginning of the
second quarter, the International Air Transport Association
(IATA) said on Tuesday.
    Air passenger demand is expected to take longer to return to
normal as tourists would refrain from travelling until
virus-related concerns are substantially ebbed, market watchers
said.
    "We see a rather slow recovery, with H2-2020 demand expected
to remain lower year-on-year... We see some normalisation only
in 2021, though we expect global jet/kero demand next year to
fall short of its 2019 levels by about 300,000 barrels per day,"
said Richard Gorry, managing director at JBC Energy Asia.
    Meanwhile, cash discounts for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF
widened to $1.67 per barrel to Singapore quotes on Thursday, the
biggest discounts since Singapore's benchmark was shifted to
10ppm gasoil in January 2018, from 500ppm earlier. They were at
a discount of $1.65 a barrel in the previous session.
    Refining profit margins for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur
content rose to $8.48 a barrel over Dubai crude on
Thursday, up from $7.47 per barrel on Wednesday.
    
    SINGAPORE INVENTORIES
    - Singapore onshore middle distillate stocks drew 3.9% to a
three-week low of 12.4 million barrels in the week ended April
8, Enterprise Singapore data showed.
    - Weekly middle distillate inventories have averaged 11.5
million barrels so far in 2020, compared with 11.1 million
barrels in 2019, Reuters calculations showed.
    - Overall, onshore middle distillate inventories were 11.6%
higher year-on-year.
    
    PERTAMINA SEEKS TO DEFER GASOLINE IMPORTS
    - State-owned Pertamina, Asia's biggest gasoline importer,
is in talks with suppliers to defer petrol imports in April as
Jakarta's measures to fight the coronavirus has hit demand for
its fuel, a company spokeswoman said.
    - Indonesia has joined other countries in imposing
restrictions on people's movements to prevent the spread of the
coronavirus, bringing traffic to a standstill and hitting fuel
consumption.
    
    EIA INVENTORIES
    - U.S. crude oil stockpiles soared while fuel demand slumped
last week, each by their most in one week ever, government data
showed on Wednesday, as the U.S. oil industry felt the full
brunt of efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

    - Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel
and heating oil, rose by 476,000 barrels in the week, after
dipping the previous week. Distillate stocks have not moved as
much because trucking and farming industries are operating more
normally.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - No jet fuel trades, two gasoil deals
    - For more information, click
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - OPEC and Russia meet on Thursday to try to agree to record
oil output cuts but their efforts to address the slump in prices
wrought during the coronavirus pandemic have been complicated by
mutual animosity and the reluctance of the United States to join
the action. 
    - Oil prices rose on Thursday on expectations the world's
largest oil producers would agree to cut production at a meeting
later in the day as the industry grapples with a
coronavirus-driven collapse in global oil demand.

    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                         
 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                32.97    -0.09      -0.27       33.06  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                      -5.28    -0.02       0.38       -5.26  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%               33.00    -0.09      -0.27       33.09  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                     -5.25    -0.02       0.38       -5.23  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%               33.36     0.14       0.42       33.22  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                     -4.89     0.21      -4.12       -5.10  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%              36.58    -0.09      -0.25       36.67  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                    -1.67    -0.02       1.21       -1.65  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                    24.57    -0.81      -3.19       25.38  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                    -3.22    -0.23       7.69       -2.99  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                         
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; editing by Uttaresh.V)
