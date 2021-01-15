Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Financials

Asia Distillates-Jet cash differentials post second straight weekly drop

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    SINGAPORE, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Asia's jet fuel cash differentials dipped on Friday, posting a
second consecutive weekly decline, as aviation demand slowed after a slight increase during the
year-end holidays and as several countries renewed travel restrictions to battle a resurgence in
coronavirus cases.
    Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF widened by 6 cents to 31 cents per barrel to
Singapore quotes on Friday. The differentials have fallen 158% this week on muted buying
interest for physical cargoes.
    Refining margins for jet fuel, however, rose 20 cents to $4.37 per barrel over
Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, partly supported by weaker raw material crude prices and
seasonal heating demand for kerosene as North Asia experiences frigid weather.
    The jet refining margins also determine the profitability of kerosene, which is widely used
as a heating oil in Japan and South Korea to fend off winter chill.
    "The Asian jet fuel market has been better supported this year, drawing strength from the
cold snap which has boosted heating fuel demand in Japan, South Korea, and China," according to
Refinitiv oil research assessments.
    "However, early indications of warmer than average weather in the second half of the month
suggest that this strength may be short-lived."
    Temperatures in Tokyo and Seoul are expected to stay above normal from the middle of next
week, weather forecast models on Refinitiv Eikon showed.
    The Jan/Feb time spread for jet fuel in Singapore widened its contango to
trade at a discount of 36 cents per barrel on Friday.
    
    ARA STOCKS
    - Gasoil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and
storage hub STK-GO-ARA fell 4.4% to 2.5 million tonnes in the week to Jan. 14, data from Dutch
consultancy Insights Global showed.
    - The data showed ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA slipped 1.5% to 934,000 tonnes.
    - Compared with a year earlier, ARA gasoil inventories have dropped 2.5%, while jet fuel
stocks were 57% higher.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades

    OTHER NEWS
    - Oil prices fell on Friday as concerns about Chinese cities in lockdown due to coronavirus
outbreaks tempered a rally driven by strong import data from the world's biggest crude importer
and U.S. plans for a large stimulus package.
    - Russian state oil major Rosneft is courting investments from global trading houses to help
develop one of the world's biggest oil deposits, after talks with other possible partners
stalled following a collapse in oil prices, four sources told Reuters. 
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                       
 CASH ($/T)            ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%               59.72    -0.38      -0.63        60.1  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                     -1.63    -0.13       8.67        -1.5  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%              59.82    -0.38      -0.63        60.2  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                    -1.53    -0.13       9.29        -1.4  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%              60.06    -0.24      -0.40        60.3  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                    -1.29     0.01      -0.77        -1.3  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%             61.22     -0.2      -0.33       61.42  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                   -0.13     0.05     -27.78       -0.18  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                      59    -0.18      -0.30       59.18  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                   -0.31    -0.06      24.00       -0.25  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                       
 For a list of derivatives prices, including margins,                                  
 please double click the RICs below.                                    
 Brent M1                                                                              
 Gasoil M1                                                                             
 Gasoil M1/M2                                                                          
 Gasoil M2                                                                             
 Regrade M1                                                                            
 Regrade M2                                                                            
 Jet M1                                                                                
 Jet M1/M2                                                                             
 Jet M2                                                                                
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                   
 Cracks M1                                                              
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                   
 Cracks M2                                                              
 Jet Cracks M1                                                                         
 Jet Cracks M2                                                                         
 East-West M1                                                                          
 East-West M2                                                                          
 LGO M1                                                                                
 LGO M1/M2                                                                             
 LGO M2                                                                                
 Crack LGO-Brent M1                                                                    
 Crack LGO-Brent M2                                                                    
 
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up