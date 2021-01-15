Asia Distillates-Jet cash differentials post second straight weekly drop

SINGAPORE, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Asia's jet fuel cash differentials dipped on Friday, posting a second consecutive weekly decline, as aviation demand slowed after a slight increase during the year-end holidays and as several countries renewed travel restrictions to battle a resurgence in coronavirus cases. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF widened by 6 cents to 31 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Friday. The differentials have fallen 158% this week on muted buying interest for physical cargoes. Refining margins for jet fuel, however, rose 20 cents to $4.37 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, partly supported by weaker raw material crude prices and seasonal heating demand for kerosene as North Asia experiences frigid weather. The jet refining margins also determine the profitability of kerosene, which is widely used as a heating oil in Japan and South Korea to fend off winter chill. "The Asian jet fuel market has been better supported this year, drawing strength from the cold snap which has boosted heating fuel demand in Japan, South Korea, and China," according to Refinitiv oil research assessments. "However, early indications of warmer than average weather in the second half of the month suggest that this strength may be short-lived." Temperatures in Tokyo and Seoul are expected to stay above normal from the middle of next week, weather forecast models on Refinitiv Eikon showed. The Jan/Feb time spread for jet fuel in Singapore widened its contango to trade at a discount of 36 cents per barrel on Friday. ARA STOCKS - Gasoil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub STK-GO-ARA fell 4.4% to 2.5 million tonnes in the week to Jan. 14, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed. - The data showed ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA slipped 1.5% to 934,000 tonnes. - Compared with a year earlier, ARA gasoil inventories have dropped 2.5%, while jet fuel stocks were 57% higher. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - Oil prices fell on Friday as concerns about Chinese cities in lockdown due to coronavirus outbreaks tempered a rally driven by strong import data from the world's biggest crude importer and U.S. plans for a large stimulus package. - Russian state oil major Rosneft is courting investments from global trading houses to help develop one of the world's biggest oil deposits, after talks with other possible partners stalled following a collapse in oil prices, four sources told Reuters. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 59.72 -0.38 -0.63 60.1 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.63 -0.13 8.67 -1.5 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 59.82 -0.38 -0.63 60.2 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.53 -0.13 9.29 -1.4 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 60.06 -0.24 -0.40 60.3 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.29 0.01 -0.77 -1.3 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 61.22 -0.2 -0.33 61.42 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.13 0.05 -27.78 -0.18 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 59 -0.18 -0.30 59.18 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.31 -0.06 24.00 -0.25 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)