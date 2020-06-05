Asia Distillates-Jet cash differentials post weekly gain as domestic flights aid demand

SINGAPORE, June 5 (Reuters) - Asia's cash discounts for jet fuel widened on Friday due to weak buying interest for physical cargoes, but the differentials posted a weekly gain as aviation demand gradually recovers after hitting a nadir in April due to the coronavirus restrictions. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at 32 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with a discount of 22 cents on Thursday. Jet spot differentials have climbed 58% this week. Global passenger air traffic has risen 30% in May from a very low level in April, as airlines cut domestic fares to encourage customers to return, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Wednesday. "While this uptick is not significant to the global dimension of the air transport industry, it does suggest that the industry has seen the bottom of the crisis, provided there is no recurrence," the IATA said in a statement. A lingering concern that resumption of domestic flights will not be enough to strengthen the market continues to weigh on sentiments, traders said. Consultancy JBC Energy said it expects Asia's total refined product demand in the second half of 2020 to be about 1.5 million barrels per day lower from the same period a year ago, of which around 900,000 bpd is accounted for by jet/kero. The impact on aviation demand is expected to last the longest and remain most relatively severe, said Kostantsa Rangelova, lead Asia analyst at JBC Energy. Refining margins for jet fuel slipped to 35 cents a barrel over Dubai crude on Friday, against 86 cents a day earlier. ARA STOCKS - Gasoil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub STK-GO-ARA jumped 5.5% to 2.8 million tonnes in the week to June 4, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed. - ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA dropped 4.4% to 870,000 tonnes, the data showed. - Compared with a year earlier, jet fuel stocks were 16.9% higher, while gasoil inventories were up 0.5%. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No jet fuel trade, no gasoil deal OTHER NEWS - Brimming diesel inventories and stronger oil prices are driving down refining profits, stifling incentives to hike production even as fuel demand recovers from the coronavirus hammering. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 40.88 0.25 0.62 40.63 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.29 -0.04 1.78 -2.25 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 41.78 0.25 0.60 41.53 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.39 -0.04 2.96 -1.35 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 42.56 0.29 0.69 42.27 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.62 -0.01 1.64 -0.61 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 43.34 0.28 0.65 43.06 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.17 -0.02 -10.53 0.19 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 39.47 0.61 1.57 38.86 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.32 -0.10 45.45 -0.22 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; editing by Uttaresh.V)