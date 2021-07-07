Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Integrated Oil & Gas

Asia Distillates-Jet cash differentials weaken, July/Aug contango widens

    SINGAPORE, July 7 (Reuters) - Asia's jet fuel cash discounts widened on Wednesday, while the
prompt-month spread widened its contango structure as several countries in the region continued
to battle a resurgence in coronavirus cases, keeping a lid on aviation demand recovery.
    Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 45 cents per barrel to
Singapore quotes, compared with a discount of 43 cents a barrel on Tuesday.
    The July/August time spread traded at minus 43 cents per barrel on Wednesday.
    A sluggish pace of vaccinations and prolonged border restrictions to contain the spread of
COVID-19 infections have kept a majority of long-haul international flights grounded in the
region.
    "Domestic flights have been resumed in certain markets and this has provided breathing room
for the struggling jet fuel segment. But for the most part, aviation activity and jet fuel
demand within it, remain far off from where it used to be pre-pandemic," said Peter Lee, senior
oil and gas analyst at Fitch Solutions.
    Vietnam halted dozens of flights in and out of Ho Chi Minh City on Tuesday after reporting
more than 1,000 new cases for a second day, while South Korea is considering pushing curbs back
up to the highest level after the country reported its second-highest daily tally of new
COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
    
    INVENTORIES
    - Middle-distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone dropped 7.3% to 3.7
million barrels in the week ended July 5, data via S&P Global Platts showed.
    - The weekly stocks in Fujairah have averaged 3.9 million barrels this year, compared with
4.2 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations showed.
    
    TENDERS
    - India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd has offered 65,000 tonnes of 10ppm
gasoil for Aug. 1-3 loading from the port of New Mangalore. The tender closes on July 9 and has
a same-day validity.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - One gasoil deal, no jet fuel trades
   
    OTHER NEWS
    - Oil rose to $75 a barrel on Wednesday with support coming from a tight market, after a
steep drop from multi-year highs in the previous session amid uncertainty about OPEC+ supply
policy.

    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                        
 CASH ($/T)            ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%               77.85    -2.73      -3.39       80.58  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                     -2.31    -0.03       1.32       -2.28  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%              77.95    -2.73      -3.38       80.68  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                    -2.21    -0.03       1.38       -2.18  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%              78.16    -2.73      -3.37       80.89  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                       -2    -0.03       1.52       -1.97  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%             80.06    -2.66      -3.22       82.72  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                   -0.11     0.02     -15.38       -0.13  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                   77.26    -2.68      -3.35       79.94  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                   -0.45    -0.02       4.65       -0.43  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                        
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Aditya Soni)
