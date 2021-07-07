Asia Distillates-Jet cash differentials weaken, July/Aug contango widens

SINGAPORE, July 7 (Reuters) - Asia's jet fuel cash discounts widened on Wednesday, while the prompt-month spread widened its contango structure as several countries in the region continued to battle a resurgence in coronavirus cases, keeping a lid on aviation demand recovery. Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 45 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with a discount of 43 cents a barrel on Tuesday. The July/August time spread traded at minus 43 cents per barrel on Wednesday. A sluggish pace of vaccinations and prolonged border restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19 infections have kept a majority of long-haul international flights grounded in the region. "Domestic flights have been resumed in certain markets and this has provided breathing room for the struggling jet fuel segment. But for the most part, aviation activity and jet fuel demand within it, remain far off from where it used to be pre-pandemic," said Peter Lee, senior oil and gas analyst at Fitch Solutions. Vietnam halted dozens of flights in and out of Ho Chi Minh City on Tuesday after reporting more than 1,000 new cases for a second day, while South Korea is considering pushing curbs back up to the highest level after the country reported its second-highest daily tally of new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. INVENTORIES - Middle-distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone dropped 7.3% to 3.7 million barrels in the week ended July 5, data via S&P Global Platts showed. - The weekly stocks in Fujairah have averaged 3.9 million barrels this year, compared with 4.2 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations showed. TENDERS - India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd has offered 65,000 tonnes of 10ppm gasoil for Aug. 1-3 loading from the port of New Mangalore. The tender closes on July 9 and has a same-day validity. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One gasoil deal, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - Oil rose to $75 a barrel on Wednesday with support coming from a tight market, after a steep drop from multi-year highs in the previous session amid uncertainty about OPEC+ supply policy. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 77.85 -2.73 -3.39 80.58 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.31 -0.03 1.32 -2.28 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 77.95 -2.73 -3.38 80.68 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.21 -0.03 1.38 -2.18 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 78.16 -2.73 -3.37 80.89 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -2 -0.03 1.52 -1.97 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 80.06 -2.66 -3.22 82.72 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.11 0.02 -15.38 -0.13 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 77.26 -2.68 -3.35 79.94 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.45 -0.02 4.65 -0.43 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Aditya Soni)