Asia Distillates-Jet cash discount narrows but outlook remains weak

SINGAPORE, March 15 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for cargoes of jet fuel jumped to a two-week high on Monday as buying interest for the aviation fuel firmed. The jet fuel cash discount narrowed to 40 cents a barrel on Monday, up from an over four-month low of minus 80 cents a barrel last week. JET-SIN-DIF While poor aviation demand due to coronavirus restrictions continue to weigh on the jet fuel market, it may have found some near-term support on the back of firm kerosene demand in Japan for heating due to cold weather. The 10 ppm cash discount also firmed on Monday, narrowing to minus 20 cents a barrel, its lowest discount in nearly two weeks. GO10-SIN-DIF China's industrial output growth quickened in January-February, beating expectations, while its daily refinery throughput data rose 15% from the same period a year earlier, data showed. CHINA RUNS China's daily refinery throughput rose 15% in the first two months of the year, from a low base a year earlier, as fuel demand remains solid and refineries rush to hike production ahead of maintenance season. Refinery processing reached 114.24 million tonnes in the January-February period, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday, equivalent to about 14.13 million barrels per day (bpd). The agency didn't disclose numbers for January and February separately. Refinery output growth is expected to slow in the second quarter of 2021 as independent plants go off-line for regular maintenance amid weakening profit margins as crude oil prices strengthen. But the scheduled startup of a 200,000 bpd crude oil unit at private refiner Zhejiang Petrochemical Corp in eastern China will compensate for some of the curbs by smaller independents. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS One jet fuel trade, none on gasoil. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 72.10 0.42 0.59 71.68 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.57 -0.01 0.64 -1.56 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 72.22 0.44 0.61 71.78 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.45 0.01 -0.68 -1.46 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 72.65 0.52 0.72 72.13 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.02 0.09 -8.11 -1.11 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 73.47 0.51 0.70 72.96 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.20 0.07 -25.93 -0.27 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 70.50 0.76 1.09 69.74 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.40 0.40 -50.00 -0.80 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)