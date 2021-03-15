Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asia Distillates-Jet cash discount narrows but outlook remains weak

    SINGAPORE, March 15 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for cargoes of jet fuel jumped to
a two-week high on Monday as buying interest for the aviation fuel firmed.
    The jet fuel cash discount narrowed to 40 cents a barrel on Monday, up from an over
four-month low of minus 80 cents a barrel last week. JET-SIN-DIF
    While poor aviation demand due to coronavirus restrictions continue to weigh on the jet fuel
market, it may have found some near-term support on the back of firm kerosene demand in Japan
for heating due to cold weather. 
    The 10 ppm cash discount also firmed on Monday, narrowing to minus 20 cents a barrel, its
lowest discount in nearly two weeks. GO10-SIN-DIF
    China's industrial output growth quickened in January-February, beating expectations, while
its daily refinery throughput data rose 15% from the same period a year earlier, data showed.

        
    CHINA RUNS
    China's daily refinery throughput rose 15% in the first two months of the year, from a low
base a year earlier, as fuel demand remains solid and refineries rush to hike production ahead
of maintenance season.
    Refinery processing reached 114.24 million tonnes in the January-February period, data from
the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday, equivalent to about 14.13 million barrels
per day (bpd). The agency didn't disclose numbers for January and February separately.
    Refinery output growth is expected to slow in the second quarter of 2021 as independent
plants go off-line for regular maintenance amid weakening profit margins as crude oil prices
strengthen.
    But the scheduled startup of a 200,000 bpd crude oil unit at private refiner Zhejiang
Petrochemical Corp in eastern China will compensate for some of the curbs by smaller
independents.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    One jet fuel trade, none on gasoil.
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                             
 CASH ($/T)                     ASIA CLOSE     Change  % Change  Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%              72.10          0.42    0.59      71.68       GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                    -1.57          -0.01   0.64      -1.56       GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%             72.22          0.44    0.61      71.78       GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                   -1.45          0.01    -0.68     -1.46       GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%             72.65          0.52    0.72      72.13       GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                   -1.02          0.09    -8.11     -1.11       GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%            73.47          0.51    0.70      72.96       GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                  -0.20          0.07    -25.93    -0.27       GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                  70.50          0.76    1.09      69.74       JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                  -0.40          0.40    -50.00    -0.80       JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                             
 For a list of derivatives prices, including margins,                        
   please double click the RICs below.                                       
 Brent M1                                                                    
 Gasoil M1                                                                   
 Gasoil M1/M2                                                                
 Gasoil M2                                                                   
 Regrade M1                                                                  
 Regrade M2                                                                  
 Jet M1                                                                      
 Jet M1/M2                                                                   
 Jet M2                                                                      
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1                                               
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2                                               
 Jet Cracks M1                                                               
 Jet Cracks M2                                                               
 East-West M1                                                                
 East-West M2                                                                
 LGO M1                                                                      
 LGO M1/M2                                                                   
 LGO M2                                                                      
 Crack LGO-Brent M1                                                          
 Crack LGO-Brent M2                                                          
    

 (Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
