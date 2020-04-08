Asia Distillates-Jet cash discounts linger near multi-year lows

SINGAPORE, April 8 (Reuters) - Asia's cash discounts for jet fuel widened on Wednesday, hovering within close sight of a more than 12-year low hit earlier this week, as airlines kept their fleets grounded and travel restrictions to curb the coronavirus kept aviation demand at bay. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at $2.99 per barrel to Singapore quotes on Wednesday, compared with a discount of $2.90 per barrel a day earlier. On Monday, the discounts had hit $3.07 per barrel, a level not seen since September 2008. The prompt-month time spread for the aviation fuel in Singapore, which has remained in contango since end-February, widened on Wednesday to trade at a discount on $2.80 per barrel, Refinitiv data showed. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel edged up to $1.83 a barrel below Dubai crude during Asian trade on Wednesday, compared with minus $3.01 per barrel on Tuesday. The jet cracks plunged to a record low of minus $3.35 on Friday as traders were concerned the aviation fuel would likely take way longer to recover even after the pandemic gets contained. "All Asia consumed a little over 2 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2019 and was supposed to grow to 2.1 million bpd in 2020 before the virus hit us... These figures have fallen drastically in 2020," said Artyom Tchen, senior oil market analyst at Rystad Energy. "Jet demand in Asia has fallen to 1.2 million bpd in March, most of it in East Asia as the biggest market in the region China is still significantly impaired. Overall, we expect Asia demand to fall to 1.7 million bpd for 2020. When India's recent lockdown is included, the figures will likely fare even lower." Global air travel has slumped by 70% at the beginning of the second quarter, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Tuesday. Around 25 million jobs across the world could be at risk from the coronavirus travel downturn, the IATA said as the aviation industry's representative body launched a plea for urgent government support amid warnings that carriers are running out of cash. Meanwhile, refining margins for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content climbed to $7.47 a barrel over Dubai crude on Wednesday, up from Tuesday's $6.09 per barrel, which was the lowest on record in Refinitiv Eikon data that goes back to January 2014. Cash discounts for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF widened to $1.65 per barrel to Singapore quotes on Wednesday, the biggest discounts since Singapore's benchmark was shifted to 10ppm gasoil in January 2018, from 500ppm earlier. They were at a discount of $1.55 a barrel on Tuesday. INDIA TO CONTINUE PROMPT FUEL EXPORTS - Indian refiners are likely to continue prompt export of refined fuels for at least another two weeks to avoid a complete shutdown after the coronavirus lockdown hit local demand, company officials said. - A three-week lockdown due to end in mid-April slashed state fuel retailers' local diesel sales by about 26% and petrol by about 17% in March, provisional data shows. FUJAIRAH STOCKS - Middle-distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone rose 9.8% to 2.5 million barrels in the week to April 6, data via S&P Global Platts showed. - Stocks of middle distillates in the Fujairah oil hub have averaged 3 million barrels so far in 2020, compared with a weekly average of 2.4 million barrels in 2019, Reuters calculations showed. - The weekly Fujairah middle distillate stocks were about 19% higher than a year earlier. API INVENTORY DATA - U.S. crude oil and gasoline stocks surged in the most recent week, owing to the sharp downturn in fuel demand nationwide due to the coronavirus pandemic, the American Petroleum Institute said on Tuesday. - Distillate fuel inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 177,000 barrels, compared with expectations for an increase of 1.4 million barrels. - Trucking deliveries and planting season has kept diesel demand up more than other fuels, and combined with the drop in refining runs, it is causing those stocks to dip. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - Three jet fuel trades, one gasoil deal - For more information, click OTHER NEWS - Bargain-hunting Chinese buyers have snapped up very cheap and sometimes obscure crude oil grades, mostly from Europe, where the impact of lockdowns to halt the new coronavirus has devastated demand. - Oil bounced back on Wednesday, with U.S. crude jumping over $1, lifted by hopes that a meeting between OPEC members and allied producers on Thursday will trigger output cuts to shore up prices that have crumbled amid the coronavirus pandemic. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 33.06 -0.49 -1.46 33.55 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -5.26 -0.01 0.19 -5.25 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 33.09 -0.49 -1.46 33.58 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -5.23 -0.01 0.19 -5.22 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 33.22 -0.62 -1.83 33.84 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -5.10 -0.14 2.82 -4.96 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 36.67 -0.58 -1.56 37.25 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -1.65 -0.10 6.45 -1.55 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 25.38 -0.96 -3.64 26.34 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -2.99 -0.09 3.10 -2.90 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; editing by Uttaresh.V)