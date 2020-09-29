Asia Distillates-Jet cash discounts narrow amid slight uptick in scheduled flights

SINGAPORE, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for jet fuel climbed to their strongest in a month on Tuesday, buoyed by hopes that the regional aviation sector would likely find some support from a slow but gradual increase in the number of operating flights in the coming weeks. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF narrowed by 5 cents to 95 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on Tuesday, a level not seen since Aug. 27. Global scheduled flights in the week to Monday were 46.7% below last year, which is the most positive level of flights since March 30, aviation data firm OAG said. China's total domestic and international flights in the week to Sept. 28 have exceeded the number for the same week last year by 1.1%, OAG data showed. "Their aviation industry is now exhibiting year-over-year growth, albeit that the growth is very much skewed to the domestic market," OAG said in a statement. Scheduled flights in India were down 47.4% year-on-year in the week to Monday, compared with a 50% drop in the prior week, while flights in Australia were 73.1% lower from the corresponding period last year, compared with a 74.1% drop in the previous week, OAG data showed. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel in Singapore were at a discount of 36 cents per barrel to Dubai crude during Asian trade on Tuesday, compared with minus 16 cents per barrel a day earlier. The jet cracks are expected to find some support once winter heating demand for kerosene gathers pace, trade sources said, especially as some weather forecast models are projecting cooler-than-usual winter temperatures in Japan this year. Jet fuel and kerosene belong to the same grade of oil products with jet margins determining the profitability of both. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One gasoil deal, one jet fuel trade OTHER NEWS - Singapore Airlines plans to turn one of its grounded jumbo jets into a pop-up restaurant and offer home-delivered plane food as part of a series of initiatives to try and re-engage customers who have not been able to travel due to the coronavirus pandemic. - Oil prices fell on Tuesday as Europe and the United States grappled with a surge in new coronavirus infections and investors were cautious ahead of the first U.S. presidential debate. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 42.66 0.98 2.35 41.68 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.96 -0.01 0.51 -1.95 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 43.06 0.98 2.33 42.08 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.56 -0.01 0.65 -1.55 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 43.36 0.98 2.31 42.38 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.26 -0.01 0.80 -1.25 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 44.09 1.01 2.34 43.08 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.53 0.02 -3.64 -0.55 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 40.95 0.30 0.74 40.65 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.95 0.05 -5.00 -1.00 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Aditya Soni)