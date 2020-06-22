Asia Distillates-Jet cash discounts narrow as aviation demand gathers pace

SINGAPORE, June 22 (Reuters) - Asia's cash discounts for jet fuel narrowed on Monday, as front-month spread for the aviation fuel slimmed its contango, buoyed by an uptick in demand with airlines increasing the number of flights especially on domestic routes as countries ease coronavirus-led containment measures. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF narrowed to 64 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on Monday, compared with a discount of 70 cents on Friday. The July/August time-spread for jet fuel in Singapore traded at a discount of 45 cents per barrel on Monday, compared with 58 cents in the previous session. Air passenger demand, however, is expected to remain lacklustre for a prolonged period of time as travellers continue to stay away from flying in order to avoid quarantine periods, trade sources said. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel were at $3.42 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours on Monday, 62 cents higher from Friday. Meanwhile, cracks for gasoil with 10-ppm sulphur content inched up 12 cents to $6.72 a barrel over Dubai crude on Monday. Cash premiums for 10-ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF slipped to 75 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on Monday, compared with a 90-cent premium at the end of last week. INDIA FUEL EXPORTS - India's diesel exports dropped 18% to 2.79 million tonnes in May, down from 3.4 million tonnes in April, government data showed. The May exports, however, were nearly 33% higher compared with the same month a year ago. - The country exported about 300,000 tonnes of jet fuel in May, compared with 440,000 tonnes in April and 470,000 tonnes in May 2019, the data showed. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - Two jet fuel trades, no gasoil deal OTHER NEWS - China's marine fuel futures contract that debuts on Monday on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange (INE) is likely to attract strong interest, despite weakened ship fuel demand amid the coronavirus pandemic, industry participants said. - Oil prices were steady on Monday, supported by tighter supplies from major producers but held in check by concerns over a record rise in coronavirus infections worldwide that could stall a recovery in fuel demand. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 47.10 -0.72 -1.51 47.82 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.11 -0.06 5.71 -1.05 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 47.74 -0.88 -1.81 48.62 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -0.47 -0.22 88.00 -0.25 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 48.65 -0.87 -1.76 49.52 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 0.44 -0.21 -32.31 0.65 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 48.96 -0.81 -1.63 49.77 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.75 -0.15 -16.67 0.90 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 44.24 -0.02 -0.05 44.26 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.64 0.06 -8.57 -0.70 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)