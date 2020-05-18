Asia Distillates-Jet cash discounts narrow on slight uptick in buying interest

SINGAPORE, May 18 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for jet fuel narrowed their discounts on Monday, helped by firmer buying interests for physical cargoes as China's aviation demand slowly recovers from the coronavirus outbreak. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at $2.09 a barrel to Singapore quotes on Monday, compared with a discount of $2.20 a barrel on Friday. China's passenger numbers fell 68.5% in April from a year ago to 16.72 million, the aviation regulator said last week. That compared with a decline of 71.7% year-on-year in March, when passengers numbered 15.13 million. The aviation fuel market, however, is expected to remain under pressure over the next few months as passengers avoid travelling due to the quarantine measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic even after border restrictions are lifted. "I think as long as countries slap visitors a 14-day quarantine period, nobody wants to travel," a Singapore-based trader said. "Holiday visitors won't come back until end of the year or early next year... But if a vaccine is available before that, that may boost some demand," she added. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel were at a discount of 87 cents a barrel to Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, compared with a discount of 50 cents per barrel on Friday. Meanwhile, refining margins for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content climbed to $4.93 a barrel over Dubai crude on Monday, compared with Friday's $3.45 per barrel. Cash discounts for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF narrowed to $1.06 per barrel to Singapore quotes on Monday, as against $1.17 per barrel on Friday. INDIAN OIL CORP NEARS FIRST DEAL TO EXPORT FUEL TO BANGLADESH - India Oil Corp, the country's top refiner, is close to winning its first contract to supply diesel, jet fuel and gasoline in the second half of this year to state-run Bangladesh Petroleum Corp, two sources with knowledge of the matter said. - IOC mostly stays away from participating in the term tenders for fuel exports as the refiner sells most of its fuel in the local market, besides supplying its retail outlets in Nepal and Bhutan. - BPC had sought bids for imports of 870,000 tonnes of gasoil with sulphur content of no more than 500 parts per million (ppm), 120,000 tonnes of jet fuel, 20,000 tonnes of 180-centistoke high sulphur fuel oil and 30,000 tonnes of 95-octane gasoline in a tender issued this month. TENDERS - India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has offered 40,000 tonnes of jet fuel for June 12-14 loading from the port of New Mangalore. - The tender closes on May 21 and has a same-day validity. - For more such information, please click SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No jet fuel trades, no gasoil deals - For more information, click OTHER NEWS - Oil prices climbed by more than $1 a barrel on Monday, supported by output cuts and signs of a gradual recovery in demand amid easing coronavirus curbs, with U.S. oil showing no signs of last month's contract expiry price rout. - A month after sellers had to pay nearly $40 a barrel to get rid of U.S. oil futures, the next watershed moment looms with the expiry of the June contract on Tuesday - and so far there is little sign of a repeat of the historic plunge. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 34.84 2.83 8.84 32.01 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -4.20 0.12 -2.78 -4.32 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 35.52 2.87 8.79 32.65 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -3.52 0.17 -4.61 -3.69 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 35.58 2.82 8.61 32.76 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -3.46 0.11 -3.08 -3.57 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 37.98 2.81 7.99 35.17 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -1.06 0.11 -9.40 -1.17 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 30.92 1.05 3.52 29.87 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -2.09 0.11 -5.00 -2.20 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Rashmi Aich)