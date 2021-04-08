Asia Distillates-Jet cash discounts narrow, Singapore middle distillate stocks plunge

SINGAPORE, April 8 (Reuters) - Asia's cash discounts for jet fuel narrowed on Thursday after middle distillate inventories in Singapore dropped to a one-year low. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at 61 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Thursday, compared with a discount of 63 cents per barrel a day earlier. The April/May time spread for jet fuel remained unchanged to trade at minus 40 cents per barrel on Thursday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. Although air passenger demand continues to face headwinds from COVID-19 restrictions, the regional jet fuel market is partly supported by limited supplies and steady air cargo demand, market watchers said. Global air cargo demand in February, which showed strong month-on-month growth over January, outperformed the pre-COVID levels of February 2019 by 9%, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said in a statement on Wednesday. Refining margins, or cracks, for jet fuel were at $4.11 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours on Thursday. AIR PASSENGER DATA - IATA - Air passenger traffic fell in February, compared with both January and February 2019, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said in a statement on Wednesday. - Global passenger traffic for February showed air travel demand was down 74.7%, compared with the corresponding month in 2019, the IATA said. - February passenger traffic for Asia-Pacific airlines was down 95.2%, compared with February 2019, IATA data showed. INVENTORIES - Singapore's middle distillate inventories dropped 2.4% to 12.96 million barrels in the week ended April 7, according to Enterprise Singapore data. - Weekly Singapore middle distillate inventories have averaged 14.3 million barrels so far this year, compared with an average of 13.9 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations showed. This week's stocks were 4.3% higher than a year earlier. - U.S. distillate stockpiles rose by 1.5 million barrels in the week to April 2, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 486,000-barrel rise. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - Three gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - Crude oil prices fell on Thursday after official data showed a big increase in U.S. gasoline stocks on the back of higher refinery runs, while demand remained subdued compared with pre-coronavirus levels. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 65.38 65.03 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.59 -1.53 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 65.55 65.2 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.42 -1.36 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 65.80 65.53 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.17 -1.03 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 66.96 66.51 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.01 -0.04 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 64.02 63.28 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.61 -0.63 JET-SIN-DIF Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Devika Syamnath)