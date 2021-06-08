Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asia Distillates-Jet cash discounts widen amid frail regional flight capacity

By Reuters Staff

    SINGAPORE, June 8 (Reuters) - Asia's cash discounts for jet fuel widened on Tuesday amid
muted buying interests for physical cargoes, while the prompt-month spread for the aviation fuel
in Singapore held near its widest contango in more than two months.
    A persistent rise in COVID-19 infections in several Asian markets has dampened hopes for any
substantial recovery in short-term aviation demand, market watchers said.
    Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 46 cents per barrel to
Singapore quotes, while the June/July time spread for the fuel traded at minus 49
cents per barrel.
    Global scheduled flight capacity rose by a meagre 0.7% this week, partly led by some western
countries, but it still remained 41% lower compared with the corresponding week in pre-pandemic
2019, according to aviation data firm OAG.
    Scheduled flight capacity in China plunged by 788,000 seats in the week to Monday, on the
back of increased restrictions in the southern city of Guangzhou, while Australia had 155,000
fewer seats compared to last week, OAG data showed.
    Asian refining profits for jet fuel rose 6 cents to $5.93 per barrel over Dubai
crude during Asian trading hours, supported by weaker feedstock crude prices.
    
    OPEC CHIEF SEES OIL STOCKS FALLING FURTHER 
    - OPEC and its allies expect oil inventories to fall further in the coming months, OPEC's
secretary general said on Monday, suggesting efforts by the producers to support the market are
succeeding.
    - Oil stocks in developed world nations fell by 6.9 million barrels in April, Mohammad
Barkindo said in a virtual appearance at the Nigeria International Petroleum Summit, 160 million
barrels lower than the same time one year ago, making the figure public for the first time.
    - "We expect to see further drawdowns in the months ahead," he said.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - One 500 ppm gasoil trade, no jet fuel deals
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - Oil prices extended losses on Tuesday on profit-taking and a stronger U.S. dollar, but
overall optimism about strong demand recovery kept a floor under prices.
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                          
 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close    RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                74.47    -0.43      -0.57          74.9  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                      -2.58     0.01      -0.39         -2.59  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%               74.67    -0.44      -0.59         75.11  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                     -2.38        0       0.00         -2.38  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%               74.72     -0.5      -0.66         75.22  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                     -2.33    -0.06       2.64         -2.27  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%              77.01    -0.41      -0.53         77.42  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                    -0.04     0.03     -42.86         -0.07  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                    73.56     -0.5      -0.68         74.06  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                    -0.46    -0.01       2.22         -0.45  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                          
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
