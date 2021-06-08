Asia Distillates-Jet cash discounts widen amid frail regional flight capacity

SINGAPORE, June 8 (Reuters) - Asia's cash discounts for jet fuel widened on Tuesday amid muted buying interests for physical cargoes, while the prompt-month spread for the aviation fuel in Singapore held near its widest contango in more than two months. A persistent rise in COVID-19 infections in several Asian markets has dampened hopes for any substantial recovery in short-term aviation demand, market watchers said. Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 46 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, while the June/July time spread for the fuel traded at minus 49 cents per barrel. Global scheduled flight capacity rose by a meagre 0.7% this week, partly led by some western countries, but it still remained 41% lower compared with the corresponding week in pre-pandemic 2019, according to aviation data firm OAG. Scheduled flight capacity in China plunged by 788,000 seats in the week to Monday, on the back of increased restrictions in the southern city of Guangzhou, while Australia had 155,000 fewer seats compared to last week, OAG data showed. Asian refining profits for jet fuel rose 6 cents to $5.93 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, supported by weaker feedstock crude prices. OPEC CHIEF SEES OIL STOCKS FALLING FURTHER - OPEC and its allies expect oil inventories to fall further in the coming months, OPEC's secretary general said on Monday, suggesting efforts by the producers to support the market are succeeding. - Oil stocks in developed world nations fell by 6.9 million barrels in April, Mohammad Barkindo said in a virtual appearance at the Nigeria International Petroleum Summit, 160 million barrels lower than the same time one year ago, making the figure public for the first time. - "We expect to see further drawdowns in the months ahead," he said. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One 500 ppm gasoil trade, no jet fuel deals OTHER NEWS - Oil prices extended losses on Tuesday on profit-taking and a stronger U.S. dollar, but overall optimism about strong demand recovery kept a floor under prices. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 74.47 -0.43 -0.57 74.9 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.58 0.01 -0.39 -2.59 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 74.67 -0.44 -0.59 75.11 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.38 0 0.00 -2.38 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 74.72 -0.5 -0.66 75.22 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -2.33 -0.06 2.64 -2.27 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 77.01 -0.41 -0.53 77.42 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.04 0.03 -42.86 -0.07 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 73.56 -0.5 -0.68 74.06 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.46 -0.01 2.22 -0.45 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)