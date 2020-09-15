Asia Distillates-Jet cash discounts widen as demand weakness persists

SINGAPORE, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for jet fuel weakened on Tuesday, hurt by muted buying interest in the physical market, while the prompt-month spread for the aviation fuel in Singapore widened its contango structure. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at $1.22 a barrel to Singapore quotes on Tuesday, while Refinitiv Eikon data showed the September/October time spread for jet traded at a discount of $1.12 per barrel. Global scheduled flights in the week to Monday were 47.9% lower than the corresponding week a year ago, aviation data firm OAG said in a statement. "China, Japan and South Korea, some of the first countries to have to address COVID-19, continue to perform better than elsewhere, while Hong Kong and Singapore, cities where the airport is wholly dependent on international air travel, continue to linger at the bottom of the table with only around 10% of flights operating that might be expected in a usual year," OAG said. Scheduled flights in India were down 50.3% year-on-year in the week to Monday, compared with a 56% drop in the preceding week, while flights in Australia were 74% lower from the corresponding period last year, compared with a 74.1% drop in the previous week, OAG data showed. The commercial aviation sector would likely remain under pressure even after border restrictions are relaxed, as travellers would refrain from flying for an extended period of time to avoid infections and quarantine requirements, market watchers said. CHINA'S AUGUST CRUDE OIL RUNS SURGE - China's crude oil throughput in August rose from a year ago, reaching the second-highest on record, as refineries worked to digest record imports brought in earlier this year. - The country processed 59.47 million tonnes of crude oil in August, or 14 million barrels per day (bpd), up 9.2% from a year earlier, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One gasoil deal, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - The economic trauma caused by the COVID-19 pandemic persuaded energy companies to step-up investments in renewables, hydrogen and other low carbon alternatives, but fossil fuels will remain dominant for the foreseeable future, industry executives said. - Major oil industry producers and traders are forecasting a bleak future for worldwide fuel demand due to the pandemic's ongoing assault on the global economy. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 41.02 -0.17 -0.41 41.19 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.05 0.01 -0.49 -2.06 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 41.26 -0.17 -0.41 41.43 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.81 0.01 -0.55 -1.82 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 41.66 -0.17 -0.41 41.83 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.41 0.01 -0.70 -1.42 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 42.46 -0.16 -0.38 42.62 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.61 0.02 -3.17 -0.63 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 36.99 -1.00 -2.63 37.99 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -1.22 -0.12 10.91 -1.10 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Devika Syamnath)