Energy

Asia Distillates-Jet cash discounts widen as demand weakness persists

By Reuters Staff

    SINGAPORE, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for jet fuel weakened on Tuesday,
hurt by muted buying interest in the physical market, while the prompt-month spread for the
aviation fuel in Singapore widened its contango structure.
    Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at $1.22 a barrel to Singapore quotes on
Tuesday, while Refinitiv Eikon data showed the September/October time spread for jet
 traded at a discount of $1.12 per barrel. 
    Global scheduled flights in the week to Monday were 47.9% lower than the corresponding week
a year ago, aviation data firm OAG said in a statement.
    "China, Japan and South Korea, some of the first countries to have to address COVID-19,
continue to perform better than elsewhere, while Hong Kong and Singapore, cities where the
airport is wholly dependent on international air travel, continue to linger at the bottom of the
table with only around 10% of flights operating that might be expected in a usual year," OAG
said.
    Scheduled flights in India were down 50.3% year-on-year in the week to Monday, compared with
a 56% drop in the preceding week, while flights in Australia were 74% lower from the
corresponding period last year, compared with a 74.1% drop in the previous week, OAG data
showed.
    The commercial aviation sector would likely remain under pressure even after border
restrictions are relaxed, as travellers would refrain from flying for an extended period of time
to avoid infections and quarantine requirements, market watchers said.
    
    CHINA'S AUGUST CRUDE OIL RUNS SURGE
    - China's crude oil throughput in August rose from a year ago, reaching the second-highest
on record, as refineries worked to digest record imports brought in earlier this year.

    - The country processed 59.47 million tonnes of crude oil in August, or 14 million barrels
per day (bpd), up 9.2% from a year earlier, according to data from the National Bureau of
Statistics (NBS).

    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - One gasoil deal, no jet fuel trades

    OTHER NEWS
    - The economic trauma caused by the COVID-19 pandemic persuaded energy companies to step-up
investments in renewables, hydrogen and other low carbon alternatives, but fossil fuels will
remain dominant for the foreseeable future, industry executives said.
    - Major oil industry producers and traders are forecasting a bleak future for worldwide fuel
demand due to the pandemic's ongoing assault on the global economy.
    
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                       
 CASH ($/T)            ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%               41.02    -0.17      -0.41       41.19  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                     -2.05     0.01      -0.49       -2.06  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%              41.26    -0.17      -0.41       41.43  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                    -1.81     0.01      -0.55       -1.82  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%              41.66    -0.17      -0.41       41.83  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                    -1.41     0.01      -0.70       -1.42  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%             42.46    -0.16      -0.38       42.62  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                   -0.61     0.02      -3.17       -0.63  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                   36.99    -1.00      -2.63       37.99  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                   -1.22    -0.12      10.91       -1.10  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                       
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
