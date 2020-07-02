Asia Distillates-Jet cash discounts widen as long-haul flights stay grounded

SINGAPORE, July 2 (Reuters) - Asia's cash discounts for jet fuel widened on Thursday, weighed down by persistent weakness in aviation demand as a majority of international flights remain grounded, while some governments are stepping up measures to battle a resurgence in coronavirus infections. Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 67 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on Thursday, compared with a 64-cent discount a day earlier. The aviation fuel market's struggle is expected to be prolonged as long-haul flights continue to stay grounded, with countries aiming to prevent imported cases and passengers shying away from travelling to avoid quarantine periods. "International air travels, which form a larger part of overall jet fuel consumption than domestic flights, look set to be the last of pre-COVID-19 norms to be restored, as fears of imported cases persist and consumers continue to shun overseas travels, even after rules ease," said Peter Lee, senior oil and gas analyst at Fitch Solutions. Refining margins or cracks for jet fuel dropped to $1.78 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, down from $2.40 per barrel on Wednesday. MAY AIR PASSENGER DATA - IATA - Global air passenger traffic for May showed demand slumped 91.3% from a year earlier, which is a slight improvement from a 94% decline in April, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Wednesday. - "We are only at the very beginning of a long and difficult recovery. And there is tremendous uncertainty about what impact a resurgence of new COVID-19 cases in key markets could have," said Alexandre de Juniac, IATA Chief Executive. - May passenger traffic for Asia-Pacific airlines dropped 98% compared with a year-earlier period, in line with the plunge in April, according to IATA data. - Among regional markets, China's domestic passenger demand was down 49.9% in May year-on-year, which was better than a 64.6% drop in April, but the improvement has taken a hit by recent flight cancellations due to new coronavirus infections in Beijing, the IATA said. INVENTORIES - Singapore onshore middle distillate stocks dropped 3.8% to 13.4 million barrels in the week ended July 1, Enterprise Singapore data showed. - The weekly Singapore middle distillate inventories have averaged at 12.8 million barrels so far in 2020, Reuters calculations showed. This week's stocks were 26.6 higher year-on-year. - U.S. distillate stockpiles fell by 593,000 barrels in the week to 174.1 million barrels in the week to June 26, versus expectations for a 393,000-barrel drop, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No jet fuel trades, one gasoil deal ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 48.27 0.84 1.77 47.43 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -0.76 0.22 -22.45 -0.98 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 48.91 0.84 1.75 48.07 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -0.12 0.22 -64.71 -0.34 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 49.80 0.84 1.72 48.96 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 0.77 0.22 40.00 0.55 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 49.88 0.73 1.49 49.15 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.84 0.11 15.07 0.73 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 42.37 -1.14 -2.62 43.51 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.67 -0.03 4.69 -0.64 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)