Energy
July 2, 2020 / 11:05 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Asia Distillates-Jet cash discounts widen as long-haul flights stay grounded

6 Min Read

    SINGAPORE, July 2 (Reuters) - Asia's cash discounts for jet fuel widened on Thursday,
weighed down by persistent weakness in aviation demand as a majority of international flights
remain grounded, while some governments are stepping up measures to battle a resurgence in
coronavirus infections.
    Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 67 cents a barrel to
Singapore quotes on Thursday, compared with a 64-cent discount a day earlier.
    The aviation fuel market's struggle is expected to be prolonged as long-haul flights
continue to stay grounded, with countries aiming to prevent imported cases and passengers shying
away from travelling to avoid quarantine periods.
    "International air travels, which form a larger part of overall jet fuel consumption than
domestic flights, look set to be the last of pre-COVID-19 norms to be restored, as fears of
imported cases persist and consumers continue to shun overseas travels, even after rules ease,"
said Peter Lee, senior oil and gas analyst at Fitch Solutions.
    Refining margins or cracks for jet fuel dropped to $1.78 a barrel over Dubai
crude during Asian trading hours, down from $2.40 per barrel on Wednesday.
    
    MAY AIR PASSENGER DATA - IATA
    - Global air passenger traffic for May showed demand slumped 91.3% from a year earlier,
which is a slight improvement from a 94% decline in April, the International Air Transport
Association (IATA) said on Wednesday.
    - "We are only at the very beginning of a long and difficult recovery. And there is
tremendous uncertainty about what impact a resurgence of new COVID-19 cases in key markets could
have," said Alexandre de Juniac, IATA Chief Executive.
    - May passenger traffic for Asia-Pacific airlines dropped 98% compared with a year-earlier
period, in line with the plunge in April, according to IATA data.
    - Among regional markets, China's domestic passenger demand was down 49.9% in May
year-on-year, which was better than a 64.6% drop in April, but the improvement has taken a hit
by recent flight cancellations due to new coronavirus infections in Beijing, the IATA said.
    
    INVENTORIES
    - Singapore onshore middle distillate stocks dropped 3.8% to 13.4 million barrels in the
week ended July 1, Enterprise Singapore data showed.
    - The weekly Singapore middle distillate inventories have averaged at 12.8 million barrels
so far in 2020, Reuters calculations showed. This week's stocks were 26.6 higher year-on-year.
    - U.S. distillate stockpiles fell by 593,000 barrels in the week to 174.1 million barrels in
the week to June 26, versus expectations for a 393,000-barrel drop, the Energy Information
Administration said on Wednesday.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - No jet fuel trades, one gasoil deal

    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                        
 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                48.27     0.84       1.77       47.43  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                      -0.76     0.22     -22.45       -0.98  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%               48.91     0.84       1.75       48.07  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                     -0.12     0.22     -64.71       -0.34  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%               49.80     0.84       1.72       48.96  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                      0.77     0.22      40.00        0.55  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%              49.88     0.73       1.49       49.15  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                     0.84     0.11      15.07        0.73  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                    42.37    -1.14      -2.62       43.51  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                    -0.67    -0.03       4.69       -0.64  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                        
 For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double                     
 click the RICs below.                                                   
 Brent M1                                                                               
 Gasoil M1                                                                              
 Gasoil M1/M2                                                                           
 Gasoil M2                                                                              
 Regrade M1                                                                             
 Regrade M2                                                                             
 Jet M1                                                                                 
 Jet M1/M2                                                                              
 Jet M2                                                                                 
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                    
 Cracks M1                                                               
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                    
 Cracks M2                                                               
 Jet Cracks M1                                                                          
 Jet Cracks M2                                                                          
 East-West M1                                                                           
 East-West M2                                                                           
 LGO M1                                                                                 
 LGO M1/M2                                                                              
 LGO M2                                                                                 
 Crack LGO-Brent M1                                                                     
 Crack LGO-Brent M2                                                                     
 
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below