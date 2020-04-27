Energy
Asia Distillates-Jet cash discounts widen, cracks hit record low

    SINGAPORE, April 27 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for jet fuel weakened on Monday,
while refining margins for the aviation fuel plunged to a record low as airlines kept the
majority of their flights grounded amid extensive travel restrictions to contain the coronavirus
pandemic.
    Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF widened to $4.50 a barrel to Singapore quotes on
Monday, compared with $4.48 a barrel on Friday.
    The jet spot differentials, which hit a record low of minus $4.52 a barrel last week, are
currently at their lowest seasonal levels, according to data on Refinitiv Eikon that goes back
to 1998.
    Refining margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel dropped to $4.87 a barrel
below Dubai crude during Asian trading hours on Monday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. They were
at a discount of $1.98 per barrel to Dubai crude on Friday.
    The global jet fuel market has been the hardest hit from the coronavirus and could take
years to recover from the crisis in terms of passenger demand with possible changes in the
habits of tourists and business travellers.
    Airlines in Asia-Pacific would see their biggest revenue drop of $113 billion in 2020
compared with 2019, and a 50% decline in passenger demand, the International Air Transport
Association (IATA) said on Friday.
    Among major aviation markets in the region, India's passenger demand is expected to drop 47%
this year versus 2019, Thailand's will drop by 52%, while Indonesia's will plunge 49%
year-on-year, according to IATA estimates.
    "Airlines continue to perform an important role currently with the transport of essential
goods, including medical supplies, and the repatriation of thousands of people stranded around
the world by travel restrictions," Conrad Clifford, IATA's Regional Vice President, Asia-Pacific
said in a statement.
    "And after the COVID-19 pandemic is contained, governments will need airlines to support the
economic recovery, connect manufacturing hubs and support tourism. That's why they need to act
now – and urgently - before it is too late," he added.
    The May/June time spread for jet fuel in Singapore traded at a discount of
$3.20 per barrel on Monday.
    Meanwhile, cracks for the benchmark gasoil grade with 10 ppm sulphur content in Singapore
 slid to $2.83 a barrel over Dubai crude on Monday, the lowest on record in
Refinitiv Eikon data that goes back to January 2014. They were at $5.27 a barrel on Friday.
    Cash differentials for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF were at a discount of $2.13 per barrel
to Singapore quotes on Monday, compared with a discount of $2.340 a barrel on Friday.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - No jet fuel trades, no gasoil deals
    - For more information, click
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - China's March crude oil imports from top supplier Saudi Arabia fell 1.6% from a year
earlier, while purchases from No.2 supplier Russia rose 31%, Reuters' calculations based on
customs data showed on Sunday.
    - Oil prices fell on Monday on concerns about scarce storage capacity and global economic
doldrums from the coronavirus pandemic.
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                        
 CASH ($/T)            ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%               22.08    -0.67      -2.95       22.75  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                     -5.49     0.12      -2.14       -5.61  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%              22.15    -0.67      -2.94       22.82  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                    -5.42     0.12      -2.17       -5.54  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%              22.75    -0.70      -2.99       23.45  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                    -4.82     0.09      -1.83       -4.91  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%             25.44    -0.58      -2.23       26.02  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                   -2.13     0.21      -8.97       -2.34  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                   15.63    -1.07      -6.41       16.70  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                   -4.50    -0.02       0.45       -4.48  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                        
 For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double                     
 click the RICs below.                                                  
 Brent M1                                                                               
 Gasoil M1                                                                              
 Gasoil M1/M2                                                                           
 Gasoil M2                                                                              
 Regrade M1                                                                             
 Regrade M2                                                                             
 Jet M1                                                                                 
 Jet M1/M2                                                                              
 Jet M2                                                                                 
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                    
 Cracks M1                                                              
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                    
 Cracks M2                                                              
 Jet Cracks M1                                                                          
 Jet Cracks M2                                                                          
 East-West M1                                                                           
 East-West M2                                                                           
 LGO M1                                                                                 
 LGO M1/M2                                                                              
 LGO M2                                                                                 
 Crack LGO-Brent M1                                                                     
 Crack LGO-Brent M2                                                                     
 
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
