Asia Distillates-Jet cash discounts widen further amid demand concerns

SINGAPORE, March 31 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for jet fuel weakened further on Tuesday, hitting a more than 11-year low, while traders remain concerned the ailing aviation demand due to the coronavirus would last well beyond the first half of the year. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF widened to $2.96 per barrel to Singapore quotes on Tuesday, a fresh low since October 2008. The jet spot differentials were at a discount of $2.70 per barrel on Monday. Jet fuel would be the last to recover even after the coronavirus pandemic gets contained and global economy starts picking up as passenger demand would take longer to return and tourists refrain from travelling until concerns are substantially ebbed, market watchers said. "As a base case we now assume that the common summer air travel peak will not occur at all this year," said Per Magnus Nysveen, senior partner at Norway-based energy research firm Rystad Energy. "We now see (global) jet fuel demand falling by almost 20% year-on-year, or by at least 1.4 million bpd. Last year's demand for jet fuel was seen at about 7.2 million bpd." Refining margins or cracks for jet fuel dropped to $3.21 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trade on Tuesday, down from $4.69 per barrel a day earlier. The April/May time spread for jet fuel in Singapore widened its steep contango to trade at a discount of $2.85 per barrel on Tuesday. In a contango market structure, prompt prices are lower than those for future delivery. That tends to encourage holders of physical barrels to store the product for selling later to secure higher prices. Major oil companies are looking to store jet fuel at sea as demand has cratered, with airlines around the globe grounding most of their flights due to the pandemic. Storing jet fuel at sea, however, is something of a last resort. The product is sensitive to contamination and degrades more quickly than other refined fuels. So after a few months, it can no longer be used for aviation, according to analysts. Meanwhile, cracks for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content dropped to $11.51 per barrel over Dubai crude on Tuesday, down from $12.79 per barrel on Monday. Cash discounts for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF widened to 76 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Tuesday, a level not seen since December 2018. They were at a 61-cent discount on Monday. DIESEL GATHERS MOMENTUM AS OTHER FUELS SUFFER - Diesel profit margins are bucking the downward spiral engulfing jet fuel and gasoline, lifted by continuing industrial activity and stockpiling even as national lockdowns hammer demand for other fuels. - With 3 billion people - nearly 40% of the world's population - under lockdown and entire airline fleets being grounded, demand for transport and aviation fuels is plummeting. But in addition to being a transport fuel, diesel, and other middle distillates like gasoil, have industrial and domestic uses, and demand there has not been hit as hard. - Diesel refining margins in Europe LGOc1-LCOc1 hit a five-month high on Monday at nearly $17.50 a barrel while gasoline in the region is being produced at a loss and jet fuel differentials are trading at record lows, deep into negative territory. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No jet fuel trade, no gasoil deal - For more information, click OTHER NEWS - U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed during a phone call on Monday to have their top energy officials discuss slumping global oil markets, the Kremlin said, as Trump called Russia's price war with Saudi Arabia "crazy." - Crude oil prices firmed on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to talks aimed at stabilising energy markets, with benchmarks climbing off 18-year lows hit as the coronavirus outbreak cut fuel demand worldwide. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 35.86 -0.62 -1.70 36.48 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.45 -0.28 12.90 -2.17 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 36.10 -0.62 -1.69 36.72 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.21 -0.28 14.51 -1.93 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 36.72 -0.60 -1.61 37.32 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.59 -0.26 19.55 -1.33 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 37.55 -0.49 -1.29 38.04 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.76 -0.15 24.59 -0.61 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 27.53 -0.73 -2.58 28.26 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -2.96 -0.26 9.63 -2.70 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Anil D'Silva)