Asia Distillates-Jet cash discounts widen, market wary of demand recovery

SINGAPORE, April 14 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for jet fuel slid on Tuesday to their biggest discounts in more than 11 years as global airlines kept their fleets grounded and most countries maintained border closures to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF widened to $3.38 per barrel to Singapore quotes on Tuesday, a level not seen since August 2008. They were at a discount of $2.97 per barrel on Monday. Refining margins, or cracks, for jet fuel in Singapore crawled higher on Tuesday to a premium of 69 cents a barrel to Dubai crude during Asian trade, compared with a discount of $2.46 per barrel on Monday. Jet cracks in Singapore, which traded at a premium of $7.70 a barrel over Dubai crude a month ago, hit a record low of minus $3.35 per barrel on March 3 and remained in negative territory until Monday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. Air passenger demand has crashed due to virus-led travel restrictions, and traders remain worried the jet fuel market will stay under pressure for an extended period even after the outbreak is contained. "We continue to hold a very bearish view on the recovery of jet fuel demand. Jet will be the last product to recover contingent on the improvement in the COVID-19 situation," said Sri Paravaikkarasu, director for Asia oil at consultancy FGE. "Several countries will continue to close the borders for a prolonged time to avoid (an) increase in imported cases... This, together with passengers shying away from air travel due to the fear of contraction, will delay the recovery in jet fuel." Asian jet fuel demand has collapsed by some 800,000 barrels per day (bpd) year-on-year in March, and that could escalate to a drop of over 1 million bpd in April, according to FGE estimates. The prompt-month time spread for jet fuel in Singapore remained in steep contango on Tuesday to trade at a discount of $3.50 a barrel, Refinitiv data showed. Meanwhile, the prompt-month spread for another middle distillate, 10 ppm gasoil , traded at a discount of $2.32 a barrel on Tuesday, the widest contango since December 2016. Cash discounts for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF were at $2.69 per barrel to Singapore quotes on Tuesday, a fresh low since Singapore's benchmark was shifted to 10ppm gasoil in January 2018 from 500ppm earlier. They were at a discount of $1.99 a barrel on Monday. Refining profit margins for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content rose to $8.69 a barrel over Dubai crude on Tuesday, up from Monday's $6.59 per barrel. CHINA'S MARCH CRUDE OIL IMPORTS JUMP - China's crude oil imports in March rose 11.7% from a year earlier as refiners stocked up on lower-priced cargoes despite falling domestic fuel demand and cuts in refining rates caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. - China, the world's top crude oil importer, took in 43.91 million tonnes of oil, according to a Reuters calculation based on data from the General Administration of Customs, equal to 10.34 million bpd. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No jet fuel trades, one gasoil deal - For more information, click OTHER NEWS - India's annual fuel demand grew 0.2% in 2019/20, its lowest rate in over two decades, dragged down by a 17.8% decline in local consumption in March as steps taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 dented transport fuel sales. - Oil prices eased on Tuesday, with investors apparently unconvinced that record supply cuts could soon balance markets pummelled by the coronavirus pandemic, though a predicted plunge in U.S. shale output provided some support. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 30.93 0.41 1.34 30.52 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -5.94 -0.53 9.80 -5.41 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 30.96 0.41 1.34 30.55 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -5.91 -0.53 9.85 -5.38 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 31.31 0.43 1.39 30.88 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -5.57 -0.52 10.30 -5.05 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 34.18 0.25 0.74 33.93 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -2.69 -0.70 35.18 -1.99 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 25.06 1.74 7.46 23.32 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -3.38 -0.41 13.80 -2.97 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2