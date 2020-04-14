Energy
Asia Distillates-Jet cash discounts widen, market wary of demand recovery

    SINGAPORE, April 14 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for jet fuel slid on Tuesday to
their biggest discounts in more than 11 years as global airlines kept their fleets grounded and
most countries maintained border closures to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
    Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF widened to $3.38 per barrel to Singapore quotes on
Tuesday, a level not seen since August 2008. They were at a discount of $2.97 per barrel on
Monday.
    Refining margins, or cracks, for jet fuel in Singapore crawled higher on
Tuesday to a premium of 69 cents a barrel to Dubai crude during Asian trade, compared with a
discount of $2.46 per barrel on Monday.
    Jet cracks in Singapore, which traded at a premium of $7.70 a barrel over Dubai crude a
month ago, hit a record low of minus $3.35 per barrel on March 3 and remained in negative
territory until Monday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.
    Air passenger demand has crashed due to virus-led travel restrictions, and traders remain
worried the jet fuel market will stay under pressure for an extended period even after the
outbreak is contained.
    "We continue to hold a very bearish view on the recovery of jet fuel demand. Jet will be the
last product to recover contingent on the improvement in the COVID-19 situation," said Sri
Paravaikkarasu, director for Asia oil at consultancy FGE.
    "Several countries will continue to close the borders for a prolonged time to avoid (an)
increase in imported cases... This, together with passengers shying away from air travel due to
the fear of contraction, will delay the recovery in jet fuel."
    Asian jet fuel demand has collapsed by some 800,000 barrels per day (bpd) year-on-year in
March, and that could escalate to a drop of over 1 million bpd in April, according to FGE
estimates.
    The prompt-month time spread for jet fuel in Singapore remained in steep
contango on Tuesday to trade at a discount of $3.50 a barrel, Refinitiv data showed.
    Meanwhile, the prompt-month spread for another middle distillate, 10 ppm gasoil
, traded at a discount of $2.32 a barrel on Tuesday, the widest contango since
December 2016.
    Cash discounts for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF were at $2.69 per barrel to Singapore quotes
on Tuesday, a fresh low since Singapore's benchmark was shifted to 10ppm gasoil in January 2018
from 500ppm earlier. They were at a discount of $1.99 a barrel on Monday.
    Refining profit margins for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content rose to $8.69 a
barrel over Dubai crude on Tuesday, up from Monday's $6.59 per barrel.
    
    CHINA'S MARCH CRUDE OIL IMPORTS JUMP
    - China's crude oil imports in March rose 11.7% from a year earlier as refiners stocked up
on lower-priced cargoes despite falling domestic fuel demand and cuts in refining rates caused
by the COVID-19 outbreak.
    - China, the world's top crude oil importer, took in 43.91 million tonnes of oil, according
to a Reuters calculation based on data from the General Administration of Customs, equal to
10.34 million bpd.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - No jet fuel trades, one gasoil deal
    - For more information, click
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - India's annual fuel demand grew 0.2% in 2019/20, its lowest rate in over two decades,
dragged down by a 17.8% decline in local consumption in March as steps taken to prevent the
spread of COVID-19 dented transport fuel sales.
    - Oil prices eased on Tuesday, with investors apparently unconvinced that record supply cuts
could soon balance markets pummelled by the coronavirus pandemic, though a predicted plunge in
U.S. shale output provided some support.
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                         
 CASH ($/T)            ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%               30.93     0.41       1.34       30.52  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                     -5.94    -0.53       9.80       -5.41  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%              30.96     0.41       1.34       30.55  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                    -5.91    -0.53       9.85       -5.38  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%              31.31     0.43       1.39       30.88  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                    -5.57    -0.52      10.30       -5.05  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%             34.18     0.25       0.74       33.93  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                   -2.69    -0.70      35.18       -1.99  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                   25.06     1.74       7.46       23.32  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                   -3.38    -0.41      13.80       -2.97  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                         
 For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double                      
 click the RICs below.                                                  
 Brent M1                                                                                
 Gasoil M1                                                                               
 Gasoil M1/M2                                                                            
 Gasoil M2                                                                               
 Regrade M1                                                                              
 Regrade M2                                                                              
 Jet M1                                                                                  
 Jet M1/M2                                                                               
 Jet M2                                                                                  
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                     
 Cracks M1                                                              
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                     
 Cracks M2                                                              
 Jet Cracks M1                                                                           
 Jet Cracks M2                                                                           
 East-West M1                                                                            
 East-West M2                                                                            
 LGO M1                                                                                  
 LGO M1/M2                                                                               
 LGO M2                                                                                  
 Crack LGO-Brent M1                                                                      
 Crack LGO-Brent M2                                                                      
 
