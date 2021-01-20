Asia Distillates-Jet cash discounts widen on sluggish aviation demand

SINGAPORE, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for jet fuel dropped on Wednesday, as buying interests in the physical market remained muted and aviation demand continued to face headwinds from travel restrictions in the region. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF widened to 18 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with a discount of 16 cents per barrel a day earlier. After a slight pickup during the year-end holidays, air passenger demand has taken a hit once again as several countries renewed travel bans to contain a highly-transmissible strain of the coronavirus. Global scheduled flight seats were 50% lower in the week to Monday year-on-year, a deterioration from 48% lower in the preceding week, according to aviation data firm OAG. Flights in Japan were down 49.8% year-on-year in the week to Jan. 18, compared with a 49% drop in the previous week, while flights in Australia were 64.6% lesser from the corresponding period last year, as against a 55% drop last week, OAG data showed. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel dropped to $4.16 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, down from $4.37 a barrel on Tuesday. INVENTORIES - Middle-distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone dropped 11.8% to 3.9 million barrels in the week ended Jan. 18, data via S&P Global Platts showed. - The weekly stocks in Fujairah averaged 4.3 million barrels so far this year, compared with weekly averages of 4.2 million barrels in 2020, and 2.4 million barrels in 2019, Reuters calculations showed. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - India's crude oil imports in December soared to the highest levels in nearly three years to more than 5 million barrels per day (bpd) as its refiners cranked up output to meet a rebound in fuel demand, data from trade sources showed. - Oil prices rose on Wednesday, building on solid gains overnight, thanks to a combination of a weaker dollar and expectations the incoming U.S. administration will deliver massive stimulus spending that would lift fuel demand and draw down crude stocks. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 60.1 0.84 1.42 59.26 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.65 0 0.00 -1.65 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 60.2 0.84 1.42 59.36 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.55 0 0.00 -1.55 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 60.45 0.85 1.43 59.6 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.3 0.01 -0.76 -1.31 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 61.61 0.83 1.37 60.78 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.14 -0.01 7.69 -0.13 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 59.83 0.93 1.58 58.9 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.18 -0.02 12.50 -0.16 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Rashmi Aich)