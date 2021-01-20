Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Financials

Asia Distillates-Jet cash discounts widen on sluggish aviation demand

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    SINGAPORE, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for jet fuel dropped on
Wednesday, as buying interests in the physical market remained muted and aviation demand
continued to face headwinds from travel restrictions in the region.
    Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF widened to 18 cents per barrel to
Singapore quotes, compared with a discount of 16 cents per barrel a day earlier.
    After a slight pickup during the year-end holidays, air passenger demand has taken a
hit once again as several countries renewed travel bans to contain a
highly-transmissible strain of the coronavirus.
    Global scheduled flight seats were 50% lower in the week to Monday year-on-year, a
deterioration from 48% lower in the preceding week, according to aviation data firm OAG.
    Flights in Japan were down 49.8% year-on-year in the week to Jan. 18, compared with
a 49% drop in the previous week, while flights in Australia were 64.6% lesser from the
corresponding period last year, as against a 55% drop last week, OAG data showed.
    Refining margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel dropped to $4.16
per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, down from $4.37 a barrel on
Tuesday.

    INVENTORIES
    - Middle-distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone dropped 11.8% to
3.9 million barrels in the week ended Jan. 18, data via S&P Global Platts showed.

    - The weekly stocks in Fujairah averaged 4.3 million barrels so far this year,
compared with weekly averages of 4.2 million barrels in 2020, and 2.4 million barrels in
2019, Reuters calculations showed.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades

    OTHER NEWS
    - India's crude oil imports in December soared to the highest levels in nearly three
years to more than 5 million barrels per day (bpd) as its refiners cranked up output to
meet a rebound in fuel demand, data from trade sources showed.
    - Oil prices rose on Wednesday, building on solid gains overnight, thanks to a
combination of a weaker dollar and expectations the incoming U.S. administration will
deliver massive stimulus spending that would lift fuel demand and draw down crude
stocks.
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                        
 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                 60.1     0.84       1.42       59.26  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                      -1.65        0       0.00       -1.65  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%                60.2     0.84       1.42       59.36  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                     -1.55        0       0.00       -1.55  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%               60.45     0.85       1.43        59.6  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                      -1.3     0.01      -0.76       -1.31  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%              61.61     0.83       1.37       60.78  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                    -0.14    -0.01       7.69       -0.13  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                    59.83     0.93       1.58        58.9  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                    -0.18    -0.02      12.50       -0.16  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                        
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
