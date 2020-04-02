Asia Distillates-Jet cash discounts widen, time spread stays in steep contango

SINGAPORE, April 2 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for jet fuel dipped on Thursday amid persistent weakness in the aviation sector due to the coronavirus pandemic, while the prompt-month spread stayed near its steepest contango in more than four years. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF widened by a cent to $2.85 per barrel to Singapore quotes on Thursday. The April/May time spread for jet fuel in Singapore traded at discount of $2.80 per barrel on Thursday. They were at minus $3.05 on Wednesday, a level not seen since March 2016, Refinitiv data showed. Refining margins or cracks for jet fuel fell to $2.06 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trade on Thursday, down from $2.46 per barrel on Wednesday. Jet fuel cracks have slumped over 80% this year as the pandemic forced global airlines to suspend flights and ground entire fleets, with countries imposing extensive travel restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus, which has already killed more than 46,000 people worldwide. "We expect global commercial air traffic will fall by at least 21% this year versus the levels seen in 2019, which we estimate stood at around 99,700 flights per day. This number will be revised as operators continue to cut routes," said Per Magnus Nysveen, senior partner at Norway-based energy research firm Rystad Energy. "Many distressed airlines are now facing heavy cost cuts, laying-off unprecedented numbers of employees as many non-essential routes are closed... We now see jet fuel demand falling by almost 26% year-on-year, or by at least 1.9 million bpd." Meanwhile, refining margins for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content dropped to $9.01 per barrel over Dubai crude on Thursday, down 60 cents from a day earlier. Cash discounts for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF were at 96 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Thursday, the widest discounts since December 2018. They were at a discount of 81 cents a barrel on Wednesday. FEBRUARY AIR FREIGHT DATA - IATA - Global air freight demand dropped 1.4% in February, compared with the same period in 2019, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Wednesday. - Adjusting the comparison for the impact of the Lunar New Year, which fell in February last year, and the leap year in 2020, which meant an additional day of activity, seasonally-adjusted demand was down 9.1% month-on-month in February, the IATA said. - "Among all the uncertainty in this crisis, one thing is clear — air cargo is vital. It is delivering life-saving drugs and medical equipment. And it is supporting global supply chains," IATA Chief Executive Alexandre de Juniac said in a statement. - Seasonally-adjusted cargo demand for Asia-Pacific airlines fell by 15.5% compared to January this year, to levels last seen in early 2014, IATA said. SINGAPORE INVENTORIES - Singapore onshore middle distillate stocks drew 1.5% to a two-week low of 12.9 million barrels in the week ended April 1, Enterprise Singapore data showed. - Weekly middle distillate inventories have averaged 11.4 million barrels so far in 2020, compared with 11.1 million barrels in 2019, Reuters calculations showed. - Overall, onshore middle distillate inventories were 18.2% higher year-on-year. EIA INVENTORIES - U.S. crude oil and gasoline inventories surged last week, while gasoline demand suffered its biggest weekly drop ever in response to a sharp falloff in economic activity due to the coronavirus pandemic. - Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 2.2 million barrels in the week. Diesel demand has held up better than motor gasoline because many Americans are having products delivered to homes. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - Two jet fuel trades, two gasoil deals - For more information, click OTHER NEWS - Crude oil futures jumped 10% after U.S. President Donald Trump said he expected Saudi Arabia and Russia to reach a deal soon to end their oil price war and Russian President Vladimir Putin called for a solution to "challenging" oil markets. - U.S. President Donald Trump said he has invited U.S. oil executives to the White House to discuss ways to help the industry "ravaged" by slumping energy demand during the coronavirus outbreak and a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 33.24 -0.16 -0.48 33.40 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.55 -0.05 2.00 -2.50 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 33.28 -0.36 -1.07 33.64 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.51 -0.25 11.06 -2.26 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 33.82 -0.17 -0.50 33.99 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.97 -0.06 3.14 -1.91 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 34.82 -0.27 -0.77 35.09 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.96 -0.15 18.52 -0.81 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 24.81 0.34 1.39 24.47 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -2.85 -0.01 0.35 -2.84 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; editing by Uttaresh.V)