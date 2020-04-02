Energy
April 2, 2020 / 10:58 AM / Updated an hour ago

Asia Distillates-Jet cash discounts widen, time spread stays in steep contango

8 Min Read

    SINGAPORE, April 2 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for
jet fuel dipped on Thursday amid persistent weakness in the
aviation sector due to the coronavirus pandemic, while the
prompt-month spread stayed near its steepest contango in more
than four years.
    Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF widened by a cent
to $2.85 per barrel to Singapore quotes on Thursday.
    The April/May time spread for jet fuel in Singapore traded
at discount of $2.80 per barrel on Thursday. They were at minus
$3.05 on Wednesday, a level not seen since March 2016, Refinitiv
data showed.
    Refining margins or cracks for jet fuel fell to
$2.06 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trade on
Thursday, down from $2.46 per barrel on Wednesday.
    Jet fuel cracks have slumped over 80% this year as the
pandemic forced global airlines to suspend flights and ground
entire fleets, with countries imposing extensive travel
restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus, which has
already killed more than 46,000 people worldwide.
    "We expect global commercial air traffic will fall by at
least 21% this year versus the levels seen in 2019, which we
estimate stood at around 99,700 flights per day. This number
will be revised as operators continue to cut routes," said Per
Magnus Nysveen, senior partner at Norway-based energy research
firm Rystad Energy.
    "Many distressed airlines are now facing heavy cost cuts,
laying-off unprecedented numbers of employees as many
non-essential routes are closed... We now see jet fuel demand
falling by almost 26% year-on-year, or by at least 1.9 million
bpd."
    Meanwhile, refining margins for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur
content dropped to $9.01 per barrel over Dubai
crude on Thursday, down 60 cents from a day earlier.
    Cash discounts for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF were at 96
cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Thursday, the widest
discounts since December 2018. They were at a discount of 81
cents a barrel on Wednesday.
    
    FEBRUARY AIR FREIGHT DATA - IATA
    - Global air freight demand dropped 1.4% in February,
compared with the same period in 2019, the International Air
Transport Association (IATA) said on Wednesday.
    - Adjusting the comparison for the impact of the Lunar New
Year, which fell in February last year, and the leap year in
2020, which meant an additional day of activity,
seasonally-adjusted demand was down 9.1% month-on-month in
February, the IATA said.
    - "Among all the uncertainty in this crisis, one thing is
clear — air cargo is vital. It is delivering life-saving drugs
and medical equipment. And it is supporting global supply
chains," IATA Chief Executive Alexandre de Juniac said in a
statement.
    - Seasonally-adjusted cargo demand for Asia-Pacific airlines
fell by 15.5% compared to January this year, to levels last seen
in early 2014, IATA said. 

    SINGAPORE INVENTORIES
    - Singapore onshore middle distillate stocks drew 1.5% to a
two-week low of 12.9 million barrels in the week ended April 1,
Enterprise Singapore data showed.
    - Weekly middle distillate inventories have averaged 11.4
million barrels so far in 2020, compared with 11.1 million
barrels in 2019, Reuters calculations showed.
    - Overall, onshore middle distillate inventories were 18.2%
higher year-on-year.
    
    EIA INVENTORIES
    - U.S. crude oil and gasoline inventories surged last week,
while gasoline demand suffered its biggest weekly drop ever in
response to a sharp falloff in economic activity due to the
coronavirus pandemic.
    - Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel
and heating oil, fell by 2.2 million barrels in the week. Diesel
demand has held up better than motor gasoline because many
Americans are having products delivered to homes.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - Two jet fuel trades, two gasoil deals
    - For more information, click
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - Crude oil futures jumped 10% after U.S. President Donald
Trump said he expected Saudi Arabia and Russia to reach a deal
soon to end their oil price war and Russian President Vladimir
Putin called for a solution to "challenging" oil markets.
    - U.S. President Donald Trump said he has invited U.S. oil
executives to the White House to discuss ways to help the
industry "ravaged" by slumping energy demand during the
coronavirus outbreak and a price war between Saudi Arabia and
Russia.

    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                       
 CASH ($/T)            ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%               33.24    -0.16      -0.48       33.40  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                     -2.55    -0.05       2.00       -2.50  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%              33.28    -0.36      -1.07       33.64  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                    -2.51    -0.25      11.06       -2.26  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%              33.82    -0.17      -0.50       33.99  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                    -1.97    -0.06       3.14       -1.91  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%             34.82    -0.27      -0.77       35.09  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                   -0.96    -0.15      18.52       -0.81  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                   24.81     0.34       1.39       24.47  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                   -2.85    -0.01       0.35       -2.84  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                       
 For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double                    
 click the RICs below.                                                  
 Brent M1                                                                              
 Gasoil M1                                                                             
 Gasoil M1/M2                                                                          
 Gasoil M2                                                                             
 Regrade M1                                                                            
 Regrade M2                                                                            
 Jet M1                                                                                
 Jet M1/M2                                                                             
 Jet M2                                                                                
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                   
 Cracks M1                                                              
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                   
 Cracks M2                                                              
 Jet Cracks M1                                                                         
 Jet Cracks M2                                                                         
 East-West M1                                                                          
 East-West M2                                                                          
 LGO M1                                                                                
 LGO M1/M2                                                                             
 LGO M2                                                                                
 Crack LGO-Brent M1                                                                    
 Crack LGO-Brent M2                                                                    
 
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; editing by Uttaresh.V)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below