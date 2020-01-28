Asia Distillates-Jet cash premiums dip, cracks at lowest since June 2017

SINGAPORE, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for jet fuel slipped on Tuesday amid muted buying interest for physical cargoes, while front-month spread for the aviation fuel narrowed its backwardation. Cash premiums for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF fell to 36 cents per barrel over Singapore quotes on Tuesday, compared with a premium of 40 cents per barrel in the last trading session on Friday. The February/March time spread for jet fuel in Singapore traded at a premium of 26 cents per barrel, down from 38 cents a barrel on Friday, Refinitiv data showed. Asian jet fuel demand is taking a beating from an outbreak of a flu-like virus in China that has led airlines to cancel scores of flights during the peak Lunar New Year travel season. Jet fuel prices have dropped and refiners' profits for the product have slumped to the lowest in more than 2-1/2 years, while industry analysts are cutting their 2020 forecasts for jet fuel and overall oil demand. Airlines and passengers are on guard against the respiratory coronavirus that originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, so far killing more than 100 people in China and spreading to more than 10 countries, including France, Japan and the United States. Passengers have called off travel plans for the Lunar New Year holiday, prompting airlines to offer refunds. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for the aviation fuel were at $9.67 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours on Tuesday, down from $11.59 per barrel on Friday. Meanwhile, refining margins for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content were at $10.76 per barrel over Dubai crude on Tuesday, compared with $12.49 a barrel on Friday, according to data on Refinitiv Eikon. Cash premiums for 10 ppm gasoil in Singapore GO10-SIN-DIF climbed to 23 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on Tuesday, up from 21 cents per barrel on Friday. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One gasoil trade, no jet fuel deals. - BP sold 150,000 barrels of 10 ppm gasoil to Trafigura for Feb. 23-27 loading at a premium of 15 cents a barrel to February Singapore quotes. - For more information, click OTHER NEWS - Oil futures fell for a sixth session on Tuesday, as the spread of a new virus in China and several countries raised concerns about a hit to economic growth and oil demand. - Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, urged caution on Monday against "gloomy expectations" regarding the possible impact of the spread of the coronavirus on the global economy and oil demand. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 66.12 -5.40 -7.55 71.52 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.00 -0.02 1.01 -1.98 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 66.83 -5.40 -7.48 72.23 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.29 -0.02 1.57 -1.27 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 67.97 -5.40 -7.36 73.37 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.15 -0.02 15.38 -0.13 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 68.35 -5.36 -7.27 73.71 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.23 0.02 9.52 0.21 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 67.42 -5.58 -7.64 73.00 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.36 -0.04 -10.00 0.40 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)