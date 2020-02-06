Energy
February 6, 2020 / 11:31 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Asia Distillates-Jet cash premiums dip, time spread flips to contango

    SINGAPORE, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Asia's cash premiums for jet
fuel dropped to their lowest level in nearly a month on
Thursday, while the prompt-month spread for the aviation fuel
flipped into contango for the first time in more than three
weeks.
    Jet fuel demand in the region has come under severe
pressure, especially over the last couple of weeks, as global
airlines scaled back flights due to a virus epidemic that
originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.
    China's aviation fuel sales slumped by a quarter at the end
of January, a senior oil industry source said on Wednesday.

    More than two dozen airlines have suspended or restricted
flights to China and several countries, including the United
States, have banned entry to anyone who has been in China over
the previous two weeks.
    Cash premiums for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF fell for a fourth
consecutive session to 9 cents per barrel over Singapore quotes
on Thursday, the lowest since Jan. 10. They were at a premium of
10 cents a barrel on Wednesday.
    The prompt-month time spread for the aviation fuel
 traded at a discount of 3 cents per barrel on
Thursday.
    Refining profit margins, or crack spreads, for jet fuel
 rose to $10.35 per barrel over Dubai crude during
Asian trade on Thursday, up from $9.61 a barrel on Wednesday.
    The jet profits hit their lowest in more than three and a
half years earlier this week after posting a record 34% monthly
drop in January.
    Meanwhile, refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil
climbed to $12.30 per barrel over Dubai crude on Thursday, up
from $11.51 per barrel a day earlier.
    Cash premiums for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content
GO10-SIN-DIF were at 69 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes,
down from 74 cents a barrel on Wednesday.
    
    CORONAVIRUS TURMOIL HURTS AIR CARGO OPS
    - The air transport sector, already reeling from China
passenger flight cancellations, now faces mounting freight and
logistics disruption with broader repercussions at stake,
economists warned.
    - The thousands of dropped flights have already slashed
"belly cargo" capacity in airliner holds, with operators like
Lufthansa also scaling back freighter services in
response to crew health concerns and uncertain demand.
    - The crisis has dimmed hopes of a rebound for air cargo
after its worst year in the decade since the financial crisis,
the International Air Transport Association, a group of 280
global airlines, said on Wednesday.
    
    DECEMBER AIR FREIGHT DATA - IATA
    - Global air cargo volumes dropped 2.7% in December,
compared with the same period in 2018, the International Air
Transport Association (IATA) said on Wednesday. For 2019, global
air freight demand plunged 3.3% compared to 2018, the IATA said.
    - "Asia-Pacific carriers in December posted a decrease in
demand of 3.5% compared to the same period a year earlier ...
The full-year 2019 saw volumes decline 5.7%, the largest
decrease of any region," the IATA said in a statement.
    
    SINGAPORE INVENTORIES
    - Singapore onshore middle distillate stocks fell 4.7% to a
three-week low of 10.7 million barrels in the week to Feb. 5,
Enterprise Singapore data showed.
    - Weekly middle distillate inventories have averaged 10.5
million barrels so far in 2020, having averaged 11.1 million
barrels a week in 2019, Reuters calculations showed.
    - Overall, onshore middle distillate inventories were 7.8%
lower year on year.
    
    EIA INVENTORIES
    - U.S. crude stocks rose in the most recent week, while
gasoline and distillate inventories fell, the Energy Information
Administration said on Wednesday.
    - Crude inventories rose by 3.4 million barrels in the week
to Jan. 31 to 435 million barrels, compared with analysts'
expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.8 million-barrel rise.

    - Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel
and heating oil, fell by 1.5 million barrels in the week to 143
million barrels, versus expectations for a 14,000-barrel drop,
the data showed.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - Four gasoil trades, two jet fuel deals
    - For more information, click
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - Short-term sales of crude oil and liquefied natural gas
into China almost ground to a halt this week as a coronavirus
outbreak slowed economic activity and hurt demand, and buyers
pondered legal action to avoid having to honor purchase
agreements, trade sources said.
    - Oil futures rose for a second day on Thursday amid
investor optimism over unconfirmed reports of possible advances
in combating the coronavirus outbreak in China as a sign fuel
demand may rebound in the world's biggest oil importer.
    
    ASSESSMENTS    
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                        
 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                65.77     2.80       4.45       62.97  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                      -1.90     0.06      -3.06       -1.96  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%               66.35     2.80       4.41       63.55  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                     -1.32     0.06      -4.35       -1.38  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%               67.37     2.80       4.34       64.57  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                     -0.30     0.06     -16.67       -0.36  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%              68.36     2.68       4.08       65.68  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                     0.69    -0.05      -6.76        0.74  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                    65.38     2.58       4.11       62.80  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                     0.09    -0.01     -10.00        0.10  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                        
 For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double                     
 click the RICs below.                                                   
 Brent M1                                                                               
 Gasoil M1                                                                              
 Gasoil M1/M2                                                                           
 Gasoil M2                                                                              
 Regrade M1                                                                             
 Regrade M2                                                                             
 Jet M1                                                                                 
 Jet M1/M2                                                                              
 Jet M2                                                                                 
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                    
 Cracks M1                                                               
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                    
 Cracks M2                                                               
 Jet Cracks M1                                                                          
 Jet Cracks M2                                                                          
 East-West M1                                                                           
 East-West M2                                                                           
 LGO M1                                                                                 
 LGO M1/M2                                                                              
 LGO M2                                                                                 
 Crack LGO-Brent M1                                                                     
 Crack LGO-Brent M2                                                                     
 
    
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Maju Samuel)
