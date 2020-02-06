Asia Distillates-Jet cash premiums dip, time spread flips to contango

SINGAPORE, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Asia's cash premiums for jet fuel dropped to their lowest level in nearly a month on Thursday, while the prompt-month spread for the aviation fuel flipped into contango for the first time in more than three weeks. Jet fuel demand in the region has come under severe pressure, especially over the last couple of weeks, as global airlines scaled back flights due to a virus epidemic that originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan. China's aviation fuel sales slumped by a quarter at the end of January, a senior oil industry source said on Wednesday. More than two dozen airlines have suspended or restricted flights to China and several countries, including the United States, have banned entry to anyone who has been in China over the previous two weeks. Cash premiums for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF fell for a fourth consecutive session to 9 cents per barrel over Singapore quotes on Thursday, the lowest since Jan. 10. They were at a premium of 10 cents a barrel on Wednesday. The prompt-month time spread for the aviation fuel traded at a discount of 3 cents per barrel on Thursday. Refining profit margins, or crack spreads, for jet fuel rose to $10.35 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trade on Thursday, up from $9.61 a barrel on Wednesday. The jet profits hit their lowest in more than three and a half years earlier this week after posting a record 34% monthly drop in January. Meanwhile, refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil climbed to $12.30 per barrel over Dubai crude on Thursday, up from $11.51 per barrel a day earlier. Cash premiums for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF were at 69 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, down from 74 cents a barrel on Wednesday. CORONAVIRUS TURMOIL HURTS AIR CARGO OPS - The air transport sector, already reeling from China passenger flight cancellations, now faces mounting freight and logistics disruption with broader repercussions at stake, economists warned. - The thousands of dropped flights have already slashed "belly cargo" capacity in airliner holds, with operators like Lufthansa also scaling back freighter services in response to crew health concerns and uncertain demand. - The crisis has dimmed hopes of a rebound for air cargo after its worst year in the decade since the financial crisis, the International Air Transport Association, a group of 280 global airlines, said on Wednesday. DECEMBER AIR FREIGHT DATA - IATA - Global air cargo volumes dropped 2.7% in December, compared with the same period in 2018, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Wednesday. For 2019, global air freight demand plunged 3.3% compared to 2018, the IATA said. - "Asia-Pacific carriers in December posted a decrease in demand of 3.5% compared to the same period a year earlier ... The full-year 2019 saw volumes decline 5.7%, the largest decrease of any region," the IATA said in a statement. SINGAPORE INVENTORIES - Singapore onshore middle distillate stocks fell 4.7% to a three-week low of 10.7 million barrels in the week to Feb. 5, Enterprise Singapore data showed. - Weekly middle distillate inventories have averaged 10.5 million barrels so far in 2020, having averaged 11.1 million barrels a week in 2019, Reuters calculations showed. - Overall, onshore middle distillate inventories were 7.8% lower year on year. EIA INVENTORIES - U.S. crude stocks rose in the most recent week, while gasoline and distillate inventories fell, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. - Crude inventories rose by 3.4 million barrels in the week to Jan. 31 to 435 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.8 million-barrel rise. - Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 1.5 million barrels in the week to 143 million barrels, versus expectations for a 14,000-barrel drop, the data showed. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - Four gasoil trades, two jet fuel deals - For more information, click OTHER NEWS - Short-term sales of crude oil and liquefied natural gas into China almost ground to a halt this week as a coronavirus outbreak slowed economic activity and hurt demand, and buyers pondered legal action to avoid having to honor purchase agreements, trade sources said. - Oil futures rose for a second day on Thursday amid investor optimism over unconfirmed reports of possible advances in combating the coronavirus outbreak in China as a sign fuel demand may rebound in the world's biggest oil importer. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 65.77 2.80 4.45 62.97 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.90 0.06 -3.06 -1.96 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 66.35 2.80 4.41 63.55 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.32 0.06 -4.35 -1.38 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 67.37 2.80 4.34 64.57 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.30 0.06 -16.67 -0.36 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 68.36 2.68 4.08 65.68 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.69 -0.05 -6.76 0.74 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 65.38 2.58 4.11 62.80 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.09 -0.01 -10.00 0.10 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Maju Samuel)