Asia Distillates-Jet cash premiums drop, China virus outbreak hurts aviation demand

SINGAPORE, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Asia's cash premiums for jet fuel dropped on Wednesday, while demand for the aviation fuel has slumped as worries over a spreading coronavirus from China has led to flight cancellations during a peak travelling season of Lunar New Year. Industry analysts are lowering their forecasts for jet fuel demand as airlines and passengers stay on guard against the respiratory virus that originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, killing more than 130 people in China so far and spreading to over a dozen countries. "It's going to be a dampener on jet fuel demand... For one, Russian tour operators have stopped marketing tours to China. Airlines, tourism, hospitality industries, all will be impacted," a Singapore-based trader said. Some tour operators in Europe are cancelling trips to China and offering customers refunds for bookings as concerns grow, triggering a rout in major travel and airline stocks. Cash premiums for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at 30 cents per barrel over Singapore quotes on Wednesday, compared with a premium of 36 cents per barrel on Tuesday. Refining margins or crack spreads for jet fuel climbed to $11.04 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trade on Wednesday, compared with $9.67 per barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, refining margins for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content were at $11.92 per barrel over Dubai crude on Wednesday, up from $10.76 a barrel in the previous session. Cash premiums for 10 ppm gasoil in Singapore GO10-SIN-DIF fell to 13 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on Wednesday, down from Tuesday's 23 cents per barrel. CHINA VIRUS OUTBREAK SLAMS AIRLINES - China's growth has helped power a global aviation boom over the last decade, but as the country curtails travel due to the virus, a slowdown could hit the industry harder than ever before. - United Airlines Holdings, Air Canada Cathay Pacific Airways and Finnair are among the carriers that have already cancelled some flights to China as countries expand travel warnings and demand plummets. - The virus appears to represent the biggest epidemic threat to the airline industry since the SARS outbreak, which at its peak in April 2003 led to a 45% plunge in passenger demand in Asia, analysts said. CHINA JET FUEL FLOWS - Analysts expect China's exports of diesel, gasoline and jet fuel combined to maintain double-digit growth in 2020. - Aviation fuel is set to lead exports with a 20% increase, due to faster expansion in domestic production versus declining demand growth, said Wang Yanting, Shandong-based analyst at consultancy JCL Network Technology. - Curbs on air travel will further dampen jet fuel consumption, which an executive with China National Aviation Fuel Company told Reuters grew at 6.2% last year, down from 7% in 2018. FUJAIRAH STOCKS - Middle-distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone rose 26.6% from a week earlier to 4 million barrels in the week to Jan. 27, data via S&P Global Platts showed. - Stocks of middle distillates in the Fujairah oil hub have averaged 3.8 million barrels so far in 2020, compared with a weekly average of 2.4 million barrels in 2019, Reuters calculations showed. API INVENTORY DATA - U.S. crude oil stocks fell in the most recent week, while gasoline inventories rose and distillate stocks fell, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday. - Crude inventories fell by 4.3 million barrels in the week to Jan. 24, to 429 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations for a build of 482,000 barrels. - Distillate fuel inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 141,000 barrels, compared with expectations for a 1 million-barrel draw, the data showed. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - Three gasoil trades, one jet fuel deal. - For more information, click OTHER NEWS - Asia's benchmark gasoline price fell the most in nearly four years on Tuesday, while refiners' profits in making the motor fuel hit seven-month lows as a fast-spreading virus in China sparked worries about demand from the world's No. 2 oil consumer, sources said. - Oil prices rose for a second day on Wednesday, recouping some losses after a five-day rout on talk that OPEC could extend oil output cuts if a new coronavirus hurts demand, while data showing a decline in U.S. stockpiles helped steady prices. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 68.32 2.20 3.33 66.12 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.01 -0.01 0.50 -2.00 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 69.03 2.20 3.29 66.83 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.30 -0.01 0.78 -1.29 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 70.17 2.20 3.24 67.97 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.16 -0.01 6.67 -0.15 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 70.45 2.10 3.07 68.35 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.13 -0.10 -43.48 0.23 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 69.75 2.33 3.46 67.42 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.30 -0.06 -16.67 0.36 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)