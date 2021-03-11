Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asia Distillates-Jet cracks dip to near 6-week low, cash discounts widen further

By Reuters Staff

    SINGAPORE, March 11 (Reuters) - Asian jet fuel refining margins slumped to their weakest in
nearly six weeks on Thursday as crude prices firmed, while aviation demand continues to face
headwinds from COVID-19 restrictions that have kept a majority of international long-haul
flights grounded across the globe.
    Refining margins, or cracks, for jet fuel dropped 70 cents to $3.60 per barrel
over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, the lowest since Jan. 29.
    The jet fuel market is expected to gather strength gradually as countries ease border
restrictions in coming months, and vaccinations help boost passenger confidence, market watchers
said. 
    But quarantine requirements after travel might act as a dampener to aviation demand
recovery. In a latest poll of recent travellers conducted by the International Air Transport
Association (IATA), 84% of respondents said they would not travel if there was a chance of
quarantine at destination.
    Hurt by a weaker deal in the physical trade window, cash discounts for jet fuel
JET-SIN-DIF widened to 70 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, a level not seen since Oct.
22. They were at 55 cents per barrel a day earlier.
    
    INVENTORIES
    - Singapore's middle distillate inventories dipped 1.1% to a five-week low of 14.4 million
barrels in the week ended March 10, according to Enterprise Singapore data.
    - Weekly Singapore middle distillate inventories have averaged 14.7 million barrels so far
this year, compared with an average of 13.9 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations
showed. This week's stocks were 25.2% higher than a year earlier.
    - U.S. distillate stockpiles fell by 5.5 million barrels in the week to March 5, the Energy
Information Administration said on Wednesday, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters
poll for a 3.5-million-barrel drop.
    
    TENDERS
    - Sri Lanka's Ceylon Petroleum Corp (Ceypetco) is seeking gasoil for delivery into Colombo
over the eight months between June and January 2022.
    
 ISSUER       GRADE:             VOLUME:    DATE:             CLOSE (VALID)
 *Sri         BUY: 500ppm        280KB x 4  June 1,           April 6 (90 days)
 Lanka/Ceype  gasoil                        2021-Jan. 31,     
 tco                                        2022              
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - Two gasoil trades, one jet fuel deal
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - Myanmar's fuel importers have switched to other forms of payment, such as telegraphic
transfers, after protests against a military coup disrupted trade, driving February imports to
their lowest in more than 3 years, two industry sources said.
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                        
 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                70.57     0.93       1.34       69.64  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                      -1.61    -0.01       0.62        -1.6  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%               70.67     0.93       1.33       69.74  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                     -1.51    -0.01       0.67        -1.5  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%               71.02     0.93       1.33       70.09  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                     -1.16    -0.01       0.87       -1.15  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%              71.97     0.95       1.34       71.02  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                    -0.21        0       0.00       -0.21  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                    68.89     0.77       1.13       68.12  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                     -0.7    -0.15      27.27       -0.55  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                        
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
