Asia Distillates-Jet cracks dip to near 6-week low, cash discounts widen further

SINGAPORE, March 11 (Reuters) - Asian jet fuel refining margins slumped to their weakest in nearly six weeks on Thursday as crude prices firmed, while aviation demand continues to face headwinds from COVID-19 restrictions that have kept a majority of international long-haul flights grounded across the globe. Refining margins, or cracks, for jet fuel dropped 70 cents to $3.60 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, the lowest since Jan. 29. The jet fuel market is expected to gather strength gradually as countries ease border restrictions in coming months, and vaccinations help boost passenger confidence, market watchers said. But quarantine requirements after travel might act as a dampener to aviation demand recovery. In a latest poll of recent travellers conducted by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), 84% of respondents said they would not travel if there was a chance of quarantine at destination. Hurt by a weaker deal in the physical trade window, cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF widened to 70 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, a level not seen since Oct. 22. They were at 55 cents per barrel a day earlier. INVENTORIES - Singapore's middle distillate inventories dipped 1.1% to a five-week low of 14.4 million barrels in the week ended March 10, according to Enterprise Singapore data. - Weekly Singapore middle distillate inventories have averaged 14.7 million barrels so far this year, compared with an average of 13.9 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations showed. This week's stocks were 25.2% higher than a year earlier. - U.S. distillate stockpiles fell by 5.5 million barrels in the week to March 5, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 3.5-million-barrel drop. TENDERS - Sri Lanka's Ceylon Petroleum Corp (Ceypetco) is seeking gasoil for delivery into Colombo over the eight months between June and January 2022. ISSUER GRADE: VOLUME: DATE: CLOSE (VALID) *Sri BUY: 500ppm 280KB x 4 June 1, April 6 (90 days) Lanka/Ceype gasoil 2021-Jan. 31, tco 2022 *Sri BUY: 500ppm 280KB x 4 June 1, April 6 (90 days) Lanka/Ceype gasoil 2021-Jan. 31, tco 2022 SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - Two gasoil trades, one jet fuel deal OTHER NEWS - Myanmar's fuel importers have switched to other forms of payment, such as telegraphic transfers, after protests against a military coup disrupted trade, driving February imports to their lowest in more than 3 years, two industry sources said. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 70.57 0.93 1.34 69.64 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.61 -0.01 0.62 -1.6 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 70.67 0.93 1.33 69.74 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.51 -0.01 0.67 -1.5 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 71.02 0.93 1.33 70.09 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.16 -0.01 0.87 -1.15 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 71.97 0.95 1.34 71.02 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.21 0 0.00 -0.21 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 68.89 0.77 1.13 68.12 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.7 -0.15 27.27 -0.55 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)