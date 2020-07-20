Asia Distillates-Jet cracks drop as renewed virus wave dampens demand recovery

SINGAPORE, July 20 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel slipped on Monday despite weaker crude prices as a renewed wave of coronavirus infections have fuelled fresh concerns over demand recovery with international flights now expected to remain grounded for a longer period of time. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel were at $2.10 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trade on Monday, 22 cents lower from Friday. The cracks have eased about 39% over the last month after recovering partly from their worst of the coronavirus crisis in May as governments relaxed in-country travel restrictions and regional airlines resumed domestic flights. But the aviation fuel market would continue to stay under pressure as long as countries have border restrictions in place and long-haul flight are out of operation, trade sources said. "By now it is sadly evident that we are not winning the fight against the virus, at least in terms of stemming new infections," JBC Energy said in a note on Monday. "We recognise that further improvements in (oil) demand will be difficult to achieve, but also do not expect a return to April and May lows." Australia's acting chief medical officer said a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country's second-biggest city Melbourne could take weeks to subside, while India's coronavirus cases jumped by 40,425 cases in a day to touch 1.1 million by Monday morning. Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 37 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on Monday, compared with a 36-cent discount on Friday. The front-month time spread for the aviation fuel in Singapore widened its contango structure to trade at a discount of 48 cents per barrel, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - Five gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - Oil prices dropped on Monday, amid concerns that a recovery in fuel demand could be derailed by a rise in the pace of coronavirus infections around the world. - BP has put four traders responsible for Chinese crude oil sales on temporary leave as it conducts internal investigations into trades with Singapore's Hontop Energy, four sources familiar with the matter said. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 47.68 -0.47 -0.98 48.15 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -0.90 0.01 -1.10 -0.91 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 48.32 -0.47 -0.96 48.79 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -0.26 0.01 -3.70 -0.27 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 49.13 -0.47 -0.95 49.60 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 0.55 0.01 1.85 0.54 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 49.26 -0.56 -1.12 49.82 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.69 -0.07 -9.21 0.76 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 43.61 -0.45 -1.02 44.06 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.37 -0.01 2.78 -0.36 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)