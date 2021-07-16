Asia Distillates-Jet cracks edge up, cash differentials dip

SINGAPORE, July 16 (Reuters) - Asian jet fuel refining margins crawled higher on Friday, but stayed within close sight of a two-week low touched in the previous session as renewed coronavirus lockdowns in several countries continue to weigh on aviation demand. Several Asian countries were among the first to emerge from COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020, but fresh flare ups of new strains in recent months have forced many key markets, including Japan, South Korea, Indonesia and Vietnam, to tighten movement restrictions again. "I don't think the Asia borders will open this year. I also don't think the East-West international borders will open too. So, jet will remain subdued," a Singapore-based jet fuel trader said. "But it is not so bad as the cracks are still positive. But if diesel does not see more recovery in the next couple of months, then the whole middle distillates pool will be weak and maybe refiners will have to adjust their runs." Refining margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel in Singapore were at $6.08 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, compared with $5.99 per barrel a day earlier. The jet fuel cracks, however, are expected to find some support near the end of the year as seasonal heating demand for kerosene kicks in, market watchers said. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF widened by a cent to 40 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, while the August/September time spread traded at a contango of minus 25 cents per barrel on Friday. ARA INVENTORIES - Gasoil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub STK-GO-ARA rose 0.8% to 2.3 million tonnes in the week ended July 15, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed. - ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA rose 5.5% this week to 1.2 million tonnes. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - Two gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - Indian state fuel retailers' gasoline sales exceeded pre-pandemic levels in the first fortnight of July, to grow about 3.44% over the corresponding 2019 period, preliminary industry data showed. Gasoil sales, however, were 10.7% less than the corresponding period in 2019. - Oil prices rose on Friday but remained on track for their biggest weekly drop since at least May after expectations of more supply spooked investors. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 77.01 0.21 0.27 76.8 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.27 0.01 -0.44 -2.28 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 77.11 0.21 0.27 76.9 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.17 0.01 -0.46 -2.18 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 77.32 0.21 0.27 77.11 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.96 0.01 -0.51 -1.97 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 79.22 0.19 0.24 79.03 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.05 0.01 -16.67 -0.06 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 76.45 0.07 0.09 76.38 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.4 -0.01 2.56 -0.39 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)