Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Integrated Oil & Gas

Asia Distillates-Jet cracks edge up, cash differentials dip

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    SINGAPORE, July 16 (Reuters) - Asian jet fuel refining margins crawled higher on Friday, but
stayed within close sight of a two-week low touched in the previous session as renewed
coronavirus lockdowns in several countries continue to weigh on aviation demand.
    Several Asian countries were among the first to emerge from COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020, but
fresh flare ups of new strains in recent months have forced many key markets, including Japan,
South Korea, Indonesia and Vietnam, to tighten movement restrictions again.
    "I don't think the Asia borders will open this year. I also don't think the East-West
international borders will open too. So, jet will remain subdued," a Singapore-based jet fuel
trader said.
    "But it is not so bad as the cracks are still positive. But if diesel does not see more
recovery in the next couple of months, then the whole middle distillates pool will be weak and
maybe refiners will have to adjust their runs."
    Refining margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel in Singapore were at $6.08
per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, compared with $5.99 per barrel a day
earlier.
    The jet fuel cracks, however, are expected to find some support near the end of the year as
seasonal heating demand for kerosene kicks in, market watchers said.
    Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF widened by a cent to 40 cents per barrel to
Singapore quotes, while the August/September time spread traded at a contango of minus 25 cents
per barrel on Friday.
    
    ARA INVENTORIES
    - Gasoil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and
storage hub STK-GO-ARA rose 0.8% to 2.3 million tonnes in the week ended July 15, data from
Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.
    - ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA rose 5.5% this week to 1.2 million tonnes.

    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - Two gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades
   
    OTHER NEWS
    - Indian state fuel retailers' gasoline sales exceeded pre-pandemic levels in the first
fortnight of July, to grow about 3.44% over the corresponding 2019 period, preliminary industry
data showed. Gasoil sales, however, were 10.7% less than the corresponding period in 2019.

    - Oil prices rose on Friday but remained on track for their biggest weekly drop since at
least May after expectations of more supply spooked investors.
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                            
 CASH ($/T)                ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close   RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                   77.01     0.21       0.27         76.8  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                         -2.27     0.01      -0.44        -2.28  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%                  77.11     0.21       0.27         76.9  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                        -2.17     0.01      -0.46        -2.18  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%                  77.32     0.21       0.27        77.11  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                        -1.96     0.01      -0.51        -1.97  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%                 79.22     0.19       0.24        79.03  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                       -0.05     0.01     -16.67        -0.06  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                       76.45     0.07       0.09        76.38  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                        -0.4    -0.01       2.56        -0.39  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                            
 For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please                                
 double click the RICs below.                                                
 Brent M1                                                                                   
 Gasoil M1                                                                                  
 Gasoil M1/M2                                                                               
 Gasoil M2                                                                                  
 Regrade M1                                                                                 
 Regrade M2                                                                                 
 Jet M1                                                                                     
 Jet M1/M2                                                                                  
 Jet M2                                                                                     
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                        
 Cracks M1                                                                   
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                        
 Cracks M2                                                                   
 Jet Cracks M1                                                                              
 Jet Cracks M2                                                                              
 East-West M1                                                                               
 East-West M2                                                                               
 LGO M1                                                                                     
 LGO M1/M2                                                                                  
 LGO M2                                                                                     
 Crack LGO-Brent M1                                                                         
 Crack LGO-Brent M2                                                                         
 
    

 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up