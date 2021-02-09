Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Energy

Asia Distillates-Jet cracks hit 3-week high as aviation demand ticks up

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    SINGAPORE, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Asian jet fuel refining margins rose on Tuesday, climbing to
their strongest level in more than three weeks, as aviation demand moderately warms up with more
air passengers taking back to the skies.
    Refining margins, or cracks, for jet fuel gained 26 cents on Tuesday to $4.59
per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, the strongest since Jan. 18.
    Global scheduled flight seats improved for a second consecutive week to be 49.3% down
year-on-year in the week ended Monday, compared with a 49.9% drop in the preceding week,
according to aviation data firm OAG.
    Scheduled flight seats in South Korea were 38.8% lower on-year in the week ended Feb. 8,
compared with a 53.4% drop in the previous week, while scheduled seats in Australia were 58.1%
lower year-on-year, against a 63.2% drop last week, OAG data showed.
    Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF narrowed to 12 cents per barrel to Singapore
quotes on Tuesday, compared with a discount of 16 cents per barrel a day earlier.
    The Feb/March time spread for the aviation fuel in Singapore narrowed its
contango to trade at a discount of 24 cents per barrel, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.
    
    INDIA TO DRIVE ENERGY DEMAND GROWTH - IEA
    - India will make up the biggest share of energy demand growth at 25% over the next two
decades, as it overtakes the European Union as the world's third-biggest energy consumer by
2030, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said.
    - India's energy consumption is expected to nearly double as the nation's gross domestic
product (GDP) expands to an estimated $8.6 trillion by 2040 under its current national policy
scenario, the IEA said in its India Energy Outlook 2021 released on Tuesday.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - Singapore port operator Jurong Port is set to take over the shares in a major oil storage
terminal in the city state from the Lim family behind collapsed oil trader Hin Leong, three
sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
    - Qatar Petroleum (QP), the world's top liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplier, signed a
contract on Monday for the first phase of its North Field LNG project expansion, aiming to boost
the country's LNG output by 40% a year by 2026.
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                         
 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                65.86     1.24       1.92       64.62  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                       -1.6     0.01      -0.62       -1.61  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%               65.96     1.24       1.92       64.72  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                      -1.5     0.01      -0.66       -1.51  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%               66.23     1.24       1.91       64.99  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                     -1.23     0.01      -0.81       -1.24  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%              67.42     1.24       1.87       66.18  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                    -0.04     0.01     -20.00       -0.05  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                    64.51     1.13       1.78       63.38  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                    -0.12     0.04     -25.00       -0.16  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                         
 For a list of derivatives prices, including margins,                                    
 please double click the RICs below.                                     
 Brent M1                                                                                
 Gasoil M1                                                                               
 Gasoil M1/M2                                                                            
 Gasoil M2                                                                               
 Regrade M1                                                                              
 Regrade M2                                                                              
 Jet M1                                                                                  
 Jet M1/M2                                                                               
 Jet M2                                                                                  
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                     
 Cracks M1                                                               
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                     
 Cracks M2                                                               
 Jet Cracks M1                                                                           
 Jet Cracks M2                                                                           
 East-West M1                                                                            
 East-West M2                                                                            
 LGO M1                                                                                  
 LGO M1/M2                                                                               
 LGO M2                                                                                  
 Crack LGO-Brent M1                                                                      
 Crack LGO-Brent M2                                                                      
 
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up