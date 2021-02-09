Asia Distillates-Jet cracks hit 3-week high as aviation demand ticks up

SINGAPORE, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Asian jet fuel refining margins rose on Tuesday, climbing to their strongest level in more than three weeks, as aviation demand moderately warms up with more air passengers taking back to the skies. Refining margins, or cracks, for jet fuel gained 26 cents on Tuesday to $4.59 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, the strongest since Jan. 18. Global scheduled flight seats improved for a second consecutive week to be 49.3% down year-on-year in the week ended Monday, compared with a 49.9% drop in the preceding week, according to aviation data firm OAG. Scheduled flight seats in South Korea were 38.8% lower on-year in the week ended Feb. 8, compared with a 53.4% drop in the previous week, while scheduled seats in Australia were 58.1% lower year-on-year, against a 63.2% drop last week, OAG data showed. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF narrowed to 12 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Tuesday, compared with a discount of 16 cents per barrel a day earlier. The Feb/March time spread for the aviation fuel in Singapore narrowed its contango to trade at a discount of 24 cents per barrel, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. INDIA TO DRIVE ENERGY DEMAND GROWTH - IEA - India will make up the biggest share of energy demand growth at 25% over the next two decades, as it overtakes the European Union as the world's third-biggest energy consumer by 2030, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said. - India's energy consumption is expected to nearly double as the nation's gross domestic product (GDP) expands to an estimated $8.6 trillion by 2040 under its current national policy scenario, the IEA said in its India Energy Outlook 2021 released on Tuesday. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - Singapore port operator Jurong Port is set to take over the shares in a major oil storage terminal in the city state from the Lim family behind collapsed oil trader Hin Leong, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. - Qatar Petroleum (QP), the world's top liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplier, signed a contract on Monday for the first phase of its North Field LNG project expansion, aiming to boost the country's LNG output by 40% a year by 2026. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 65.86 1.24 1.92 64.62 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.6 0.01 -0.62 -1.61 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 65.96 1.24 1.92 64.72 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.5 0.01 -0.66 -1.51 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 66.23 1.24 1.91 64.99 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.23 0.01 -0.81 -1.24 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 67.42 1.24 1.87 66.18 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.04 0.01 -20.00 -0.05 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 64.51 1.13 1.78 63.38 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.12 0.04 -25.00 -0.16 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)