Asia Distillates-Jet cracks hover near multi-month lows as ample supplies weigh

SINGAPORE, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel edged a tick higher on Friday, but remained within close sight of a multi-month low hit earlier in the week as coronavirus-led travel restrictions continue to rattle the aviation sector. With a majority of international flights still grounded, commercial aviation has been struggling to survive its worst downturn, and traders said the jet fuel market would likely not find support until late fourth quarter. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel were at a discount of $1.44 a barrel to Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, compared with minus $1.55 per barrel a day earlier. "A substantial part of international flights are business trips. Unless companies allow overseas business travel, it'll be tough for the air industry to come back," a trader said. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF narrowed by 4 cents to $1.18 a barrel to Singapore quotes on Friday. Weak demand sentiment and a steep contango structure of the market are pushing jet fuel being held in onshore storage tanks as well as floating storages across Asia, traders said. There were about 2 million barrels of jet fuel in floating storages this week, according to data from oil analytics firm Vortexa. "Overall (jet fuel) storage levels, including those on water, have failed to come down, suggesting that on a global level jet supply remains broadly too high," said Philip Jones-Lux, energy market analyst at consultancy JBC Energy. "While blending into diesel has proved to be an effective outlet, the overall middle distillate picture is becoming increasingly worrisome and low cracks will be keeping refinery utilisation constrained in key middle-distillate-producing facilities." Cracks for the benchmark 10 ppm gasoil grade in Singapore dropped 17 cents to $3.46 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours on Friday, the lowest since May 29. ARA STOCKS - Jet fuel stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub STK-JET-ARA rose about 18% to 962,000 tonnes in the week ended Sept. 3, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed. - The data showed ARA gasoil inventories STK-GO-ARA dropped 5.7% to 2.5 million tonnes. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - Two gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - U.S. refiners are stuck between meeting rising gasoline demand and the glut of supply in the lacklustre diesel and jet fuel markets. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 44.57 0.25 0.56 44.32 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.33 0.05 -2.10 -2.38 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 44.81 0.29 0.65 44.52 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.09 0.09 -4.13 -2.18 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 45.02 0.30 0.67 44.72 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.87 0.11 -5.56 -1.98 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 46.24 0.20 0.43 46.04 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.66 0.00 0.00 -0.66 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 40.60 0.55 1.37 40.05 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -1.18 0.04 -3.28 -1.22 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)