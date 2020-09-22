Asia Distillates-Jet cracks inch up; aviation demand struggles

SINGAPORE, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel edged higher on Tuesday, but traders remained concerned the market for the aviation fuel would stay depressed for the remainder of the year due to lesser number of scheduled flights operating in the region. Refining margins or cracks for jet fuel in Singapore were at a discount of 41 cents per barrel to Dubai crude during Asian trade on Tuesday, compared with minus 88 cents per barrel a day earlier. The jet fuel cracks, which also determines the profitability of closely-related kerosene, might find some support once winter heating demand for kerosene picks up, trade sources said. "Asian jet markets will continue to struggle until the uptick in Northeast Asian kerosene heating demand kicks in later in the fourth quarter of 2020, as the rest of the region lags behind China," consultancy Energy Aspects said in a monthly note. "Chinese domestic flight numbers are higher year-on-year in September, meaning the country can provide little further support as regional supplies rise from present levels." Scheduled flights in China were down by 2.3% year-on-year in the week to Monday, compared with a 4.2% drop in the preceding week, data from aviation data firm OAG data showed. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at $1.17 a barrel to Singapore quotes on Tuesday, 4 cents lower from Monday. The regrade, which is the price spread between jet and gasoil, for October stood at a discount of $2.62 a barrel on Tuesday, prompting refiners to continue blending jet fuel into the diesel pool. INDIA FUEL EXPORTS - India's diesel exports rose 35.4% to 2.79 million tonnes in August from 2.06 million tonnes in July, government data showed on Monday. The August exports jumped about 18% year on year, the data showed. - The country exported about 140,000 tonnes of jet fuel in August, compared with 230,000 tonnes in July and 540,000 tonnes in August 2019, data showed. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - Indian Oil Corp (IOC), the country's largest refiner, is reviewing its refinery expansion plans because of a gradual rise in use of cleaner fuels and changing demand patterns in Asia's third-largest economy, its chairman said. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 42.19 -0.61 -1.43 42.80 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.01 0.02 -0.99 -2.03 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 42.44 -0.61 -1.42 43.05 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.76 0.02 -1.12 -1.78 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 42.90 -0.61 -1.40 43.51 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.30 0.03 -2.26 -1.33 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 43.63 -0.55 -1.24 44.18 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.58 0.07 -10.77 -0.65 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 39.91 -0.04 -0.10 39.95 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -1.17 0.04 -3.31 -1.21 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)