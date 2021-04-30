Asia Distillates-Jet cracks inch up, but India's virus crisis seen to hurt demand

SINGAPORE, April 30 (Reuters) - Asian jet fuel refining margins rose on Friday as raw material crude prices eased, though traders said regional aviation demand is expected to take a hit from India's steep coronavirus resurgence that has led to a string of cancellations of commercial flights. Flights on domestic routes within India have scaled down this month, while scores of countries have banned or suspended international flights from the South Asian country. Refining margins, or cracks, for jet fuel rose to $5.81 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, up from $5.76 per barrel a day earlier. Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 19 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on Friday, staying within close sight of their strongest levels in more than two months. The regional market is getting some support from steady arbitrage flows to the West, where demand is picking up faster as wider vaccination drives are prompting air passenger demand, market watchers said. COVID SURGE DAMPENS INDIA'S ENERGY DEMAND - India is expected to consume less energy than previously expected this year as it battles a massive second wave of COVID-19 infections, which has forced many states to reimpose lockdowns and curfews. - "The fallout from slower demand is likely to be felt first in products markets via higher exports, which are already weighing on Singapore gasoil spreads and refining margins," consultancy Energy Aspects said in a note. ARA INVENTORIES - Gasoil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub STK-GO-ARA rose 4.2% to 2.2 million tonnes in the week ended April 29, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed. - ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA rose 12% on-week to 980,000 tonnes as airline providers eye a travel rebound in Europe this summer, said Insights Global's Lars van Wageningen. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One gasoil deal, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - A Singapore prosecutor filed 23 additional forgery-related charges on Friday against Lim Oon Kuin, the founder of collapsed oil trading firm Hin Leong Trading Pte Ltd. Friday's charges accuse Lim of instigating a Hin Leong employee to forge documents supposedly issued by UT Singapore Services Pte Ltd. - Oil prices slipped on Friday, taking a breather after touching their highest in six weeks as concerns of wider lockdowns in India and Brazil to curb the COVID-19 pandemic offset a bullish outlook on summer fuel demand and economic recovery. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 70.59 0.73 1.04 69.86 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.94 0.01 -0.51 -1.95 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 70.74 0.73 1.04 70.01 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.79 0.01 -0.56 -1.8 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 70.95 0.74 1.05 70.21 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.58 0.02 -1.25 -1.6 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 72.37 0.78 1.09 71.59 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.16 0.06 -27.27 -0.22 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 70.91 0.42 0.60 70.49 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.19 -0.01 5.56 -0.18 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)