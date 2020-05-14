Asia Distillates-Jet cracks inch up, traders say no near-term relief in sight

SINGAPORE, May 14 (Reuters) - Asian jet fuel cracks crawled up on Thursday, but traders were concerned that aviation demand would not pick up in the near term as passengers shy away from travelling due to the coronavirus quarantine measures even after border restrictions are eased. Refining margins or cracks for jet fuel in Singapore were at a discount of $2.06 a barrel to Dubai crude during Asian trade on Thursday, compared with minus $3 per barrel on Wednesday. Airline passenger traffic is not expected to return to pre-crisis levels until 2023 at the earliest and may suffer even more if new health rules impose an excessive cost burden, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said. "In a recent survey that we did in 11 markets, 84% of travellers said that quarantine measures was one of their top concerns, and 69% essentially said that they would not return to travel under such conditions," IATA Chief Executive Alexandre de Juniac said in a statement on Wednesday. Airlines and airports are recommending a layered approach to temporary safety measures as air travel restarts, warning that no single measure can mitigate all of the risks during the pandemic, according to a briefing document seen by Reuters. The plan laid out by the IATA and Airports Council International to reassure governments it is safe for the public to fly includes contact tracing, temperature screening, social distancing, extra cleaning and wearing masks. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at $1.99 a barrel to Singapore quotes on Thursday, compared with a discount of $2.06 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, cash discounts for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF narrowed by two cents to $1.33 per barrel to Singapore quotes on Thursday. Refining margins for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content slipped to $3.29 a barrel over Dubai crude on Thursday, compared with $3.50 per barrel a day earlier. SINGAPORE INVENTORIES - Singapore onshore middle distillate stocks rose 1.2% to 14.2 million barrels in the week ended May 13, Enterprise Singapore data showed. - Weekly middle distillate inventories have averaged at 12.2 million barrels so far in 2020, compared with 11.1 million barrels in 2019, Reuters calculations showed. - Overall, onshore middle distillate inventories were 51.1% higher year-on-year. EIA INVENTORIES - U.S. crude oil stockpiles surprisingly fell last week, including at the Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub, the first time supply has dropped since the coronavirus pandemic choked off fuel demand in the United States. - Crude inventories fell 745,000 barrels in the week to May 8 to 531.5 million barrels, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said, compared with expectations in a Reuters poll for a 4.1 million-barrel rise. That was the first decline after 15 weeks of builds. - Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 3.5 million barrels in the week to 155 million barrels, versus expectations for a 2.9 million-barrel rise, the EIA data showed. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No jet fuel trades, no gasoil deals - For more information, click OTHER NEWS - A slump in energy prices that has led to the deferral of liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects around the world is set to be an unexpected boon for some producers trying to kickstart new ventures in gas-rich western Australia. - Oil prices rose on Thursday after a drop in U.S. crude stocks and an IEA forecast for lower global stockpiles in the second half, but the Brent benchmark still hovered around $30 a barrel as a bleak demand picture curbed gains. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 29.71 1.35 4.76 28.36 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -4.51 0.02 -0.44 -4.53 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 30.37 1.47 5.09 28.90 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -3.85 0.14 -3.51 -3.99 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 30.43 1.37 4.71 29.06 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -3.79 0.04 -1.04 -3.83 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 32.89 1.35 4.28 31.54 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -1.33 0.02 -1.48 -1.35 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 26.41 2.59 10.87 23.82 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -1.99 0.07 -3.40 -2.06 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Rashmi Aich)