Asia Distillates-Jet cracks post weekly drop as aviation demand struggles

    SINGAPORE, May 28 (Reuters) - Asian jet fuel refining margins dropped on Friday, posting
their first weekly decline in over two months, as hopes for the region's aviation demand
recovery were dampened by a resurgence in COVID-19 infections in several countries.
    Refining margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel dropped 15 cents to $5.48
per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, the lowest level since April 28.
    The cracks for the aviation fuel in Singapore have shed nearly 15% this week, the steepest
weekly drop since March 26, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.
    Despite the persistent weakness in Asia Pacific airlines' seat capacity due to coronavirus
restrictions, the regional jet fuel market is getting some support from arbitrage shipments to
the West, where demand is recovering comparatively faster, market watchers said.
    "The Asian jet fuel spot market could see a lift if the upcoming summer travel season in the
U.S. and Europe proves to be busy," Zameer Yusof, senior analyst at Refinitiv Oil Research, said
in weekly note.
    "Preliminary data – stock of excess accumulated savings and UK summer travel bookings –
suggest that there is a lot of 'pent-up demand' for travel and that travellers may have fewer
reservations about returning to the skies."
    Some forecasts released this week by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and
industry consultancy Tourism Economics showed people are eager to travel both in the short and
long-term.
    This year's global passenger numbers are expected to recover to 52% of the pre-COVID-19
levels of 2019, and further recover to 88% of pre-pandemic levels in 2022, the forecasts showed.
    "The damage of the COVID-19 crisis will be felt for years to come, but all indications are
that people have retained their need and desire to travel... Any possibility for borders to
re-open is met with an instant surge in bookings," the IATA said in a statement.
    
    ARA INVENTORIES
    - Gasoil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and
storage hub STK-GO-ARA rose 8.5% to 2.2 million tonnes in the week ended May 27, data from
Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.
    - ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA jumped 21.8% this week to 1.2 million tonnes, a
level not seen since November last year.
    - Jet fuel stocks have gained amid a rise in imports triggered by traders stocking up ahead
of peak summer demand, Insights Global's Lars van Wageningen said.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - Four gasoil trades, no jet fuel deals
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - Oil prices were little changed on Friday, with Brent holding near $70 a barrel as strong
U.S. economic data and expectations of a rebound in global demand offset concerns about more
supply from Iran once sanctions are lifted.
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                       
 CASH ($/T)            ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%               72.77     0.59       0.82       72.18  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                     -2.42    -0.21       9.50       -2.21  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%              72.98      0.6       0.83       72.38  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                    -2.21     -0.2       9.95       -2.01  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%              73.09     0.57       0.79       72.52  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                     -2.1    -0.23      12.30       -1.87  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%             75.24     0.71       0.95       74.53  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                    0.05    -0.09     -64.29        0.14  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                   72.46     1.02       1.43       71.44  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                   -0.24     0.14     -36.84       -0.38  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                       
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
