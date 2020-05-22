Asia Distillates-Jet cracks post weekly gain as domestic flights kindle demand hopes

SINGAPORE, May 22 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel rose on Friday, posting a steep weekly gain amid expectations of a recovery in aviation demand as some regional markets open up domestic routes after governments eased in-country travel restrictions. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel climbed to $1.83 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trade on Friday, 10 cents higher from Thursday. The jet cracks, which were at a discount of 50 cents a barrel below Dubai crude last Friday, flipped into premiums on Tuesday and have jumped more than 400% this week, the highest weekly percentage gain on record according to Refinitiv Eikon data that goes back to early 2009. Planned refinery turnarounds and run cuts at regional refineries have helped put a cap on excess supplies, while domestic demand in markets such as China and Vietnam kindled hopes for a gradual recovery, trade sources said. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF narrowed to $2.08 a barrel to Singapore quotes on Friday, compared with $2.61 on Thursday. The front-month time spread for the aviation fuel in Singapore narrowed its contango structure on Friday to trade at a discount of $1.33 per barrel, compared with $1.60 per barrel a day earlier. Meanwhile, cash discounts for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF were at 76 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Friday, compared with 77 cents on Thursday. Refining profit margins for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content dropped to $4.83 a barrel over Dubai crude on Friday, down from Thursday's $5.58 per barrel. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No jet fuel trade, no gasoil deals OTHER NEWS - An easing of coronavirus lockdown measures has driven a strong recovery in gasoline demand as traffic congestion in some of the world's capitals returns to the levels of a year ago, data prepared for Reuters shows. - Oil fell over 5% on Friday towards $34 a barrel as tensions rose between the United States and China, and doubts grew about the pace of demand recovery from the coronavirus crisis. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 34.99 -2.30 -6.17 37.29 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -4.12 -0.01 0.24 -4.11 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 36.13 -2.11 -5.52 38.24 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.99 0.17 -5.38 -3.16 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 36.54 -2.05 -5.31 38.59 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -2.57 0.24 -8.54 -2.81 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 38.35 -2.28 -5.61 40.63 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.76 0.01 -1.30 -0.77 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 33.99 -0.84 -2.41 34.83 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -2.08 0.53 -20.31 -2.61 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Maju Samuel)