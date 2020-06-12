Asia Distillates-Jet cracks post weekly gain as travel curbs ease

SINGAPORE, June 12 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel slipped on Friday, but posted its second consecutive weekly gain as more countries ease their coronavirus-related travel curbs, boosting the number of domestic and international flights back in operation. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel have jumped nearly eight times since last week. They were at $2.48 a barrel over Dubai crude on Friday, 34 cents lower than the previous session. Among oil products, jet fuel took the hardest hit from the COVID-19 pandemic that forced global airlines to ground the majority of their fleets, but with more governments now gradually relaxing travel restrictions the aviation fuel market is getting some support. The global aviation sector, however, is expected to take years to recover back to pre-crisis levels as passengers continue to shy away from travelling until coronavirus concerns are substantially ebbed, market watchers said. "Although flight tickets may be more expensive, nothing beats having to leave home and travel again... I reckon if there's no second wave of the virus, steady jet fuel demand will come back by year-end," a Singapore-based jet fuel trader said. Airline Virgin Australia said on Thursday it would double domestic capacity by early July as state border restrictions ease and demand grows, joining rival Qantas Airways in adding a significant number of flights. Meanwhile, Japan was reported to likely restart business trips to and from Australia, New Zealand, Vietnam and Thailand in the next few months. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF narrowed to 49 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on Friday, compared with 52 cents a barrel on Thursday. ARA STOCKS - Gasoil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub STK-GO-ARA rose 3.3% to 2.85 million tonnes in the week to June 11, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed. - ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA climbed 3.7% to 902,000 tonnes, the data showed. - Compared with a year earlier, jet fuel stocks were 8.4% higher, while gasoil inventories were down 4.6%. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No jet fuel trade, no gasoil deal ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 42.39 -2.51 -5.59 44.90 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.54 -0.01 0.65 -1.53 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 43.17 -2.51 -5.49 45.68 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -0.76 -0.01 1.33 -0.75 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 43.86 -2.51 -5.41 46.37 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.07 -0.01 16.67 -0.06 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 44.53 -2.49 -5.30 47.02 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.60 0.01 1.69 0.59 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 39.57 -2.27 -5.43 41.84 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.49 0.03 -5.77 -0.52 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)