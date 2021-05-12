Asia Distillates-Jet cracks scale 14-month peak on demand recovery hopes

SINGAPORE, May 12 (Reuters) - Asian jet fuel refining margins rose for a third consecutive session on Wednesday, scaling a 14-month peak, supported by expectations for firmer aviation demand in the second half of this year. Refining profit margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel rose 18 cents to $6.52 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, a level not seen since March last year. The jet fuel cracks have surged 37% over the last one month, but they are still about 31% lower than their 10-year seasonal average for this time of the year, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. Despite hopes for more travel led by the Western countries, there is a huge disparity among markets in terms of flight bookings as the rate of vaccinations and infections vary. China is the only major market in Asia, where flight seat capacity this week exceeded pre-pandemic levels of 2019 by 8.6%, while India's capacity was down 42.8% and Japan was 57.2% lower, compared with the corresponding week in 2019, according to aviation data firm OAG. Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF , which flipped into a positive territory last week, were at a premium of 4 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on Wednesday. INDIA FUEL DEMAND - India's April fuel demand slipped from the previous month as the world's third largest oil consumer bore the brunt of raging COVID-19 infections, with the prospect of further restrictions weighing on the outlook. - Diesel consumption, a key parameter linked to economic growth in India, fell 7.5% to 6.68 million tonnes in April from the previous month, but surged 105.5% year-on-year. - Domestic jet fuel sales in April were at about 410,000 tonnes, compared with 480,000 tonnes in March, and 60,000 tonnes in April 2020. TENDERS - India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has offered 65,000 tonnes of 10ppm gasoil for June 2-4 loading from the port of New Mangalore. The tender closes on May 17 and has a same-day validity. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - Four gasoil deals, one jet fuel trade OTHER NEWS - Oil prices edged up on Wednesday after a drop in U.S. crude inventories reinforced OPEC's robust demand outlook, while the market awaited fresh updates on the Colonial Pipeline outage. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 72.51 1.35 1.90 71.16 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2 -0.08 4.17 -1.92 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 72.66 1.33 1.86 71.33 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.85 -0.1 5.71 -1.75 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 72.81 1.27 1.78 71.54 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.69 -0.15 9.74 -1.54 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 74.47 1.54 2.11 72.93 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.03 0.12 -80.00 -0.15 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 72.69 1.22 1.71 71.47 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.04 -0.07 -63.64 0.11 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)