Asia Distillates-Jet cracks slip, but stay in positive for second straight session

SINGAPORE, May 20 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel dipped on Wednesday, partly hurt by firmer raw material crude prices, a day after turning positive for the first time in a month. The margins, also known as cracks eased to $1.54 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours on Wednesday. On Tuesday, they were at $1.83 per barrel, the strongest since April 2. The jet fuel market is getting some support from deep supply cuts and an uptick in domestic flights in regional markets such as China and Vietnam after governments eased in-country travel restrictions. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at $2.55 a barrel to Singapore quotes on Wednesday, compared with a discount of $2.25 a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, cash discounts for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF narrowed to 84 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, as against a discount of 95 cents on Tuesday. Refining margins for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content rose 31 cents to $5.54 a barrel over Dubai crude on Wednesday. FUJAIRAH STOCKS - Middle-distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone rose 2% to 5.6 million barrels in the week to May 18, data via S&P Global Platts showed. - The weekly stocks have averaged 3.4 million barrels so far in 2020, compared with a weekly average of 2.4 million barrels in 2019, Reuters calculations showed. API INVENTORY DATA - U.S. crude oil and gasoline stocks fell while distillate stocks rose, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday. - Distillate fuel inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 5.1 million barrels, compared with expectations for an increase of 1.4 million barrels. TENDERS - Vietnam's Saigon Petro is seeking 10,000 tonnes of 500ppm gasoil for delivery into Cat Lai terminal over July 1-5 in a tender closing on May 25. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No jet fuel trade, no gasoil deals OTHER NEWS - Oil prices firmed on Wednesday on signs of improving demand and a drawdown in U.S. crude inventories, but worries over the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and weak refining margins capped gains. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 36.00 0.04 0.11 35.96 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -4.11 0.12 -2.84 -4.23 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 36.77 0.13 0.35 36.64 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -3.35 0.20 -5.63 -3.55 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 36.98 0.28 0.76 36.70 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -3.13 0.36 -10.32 -3.49 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 39.27 0.03 0.08 39.24 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.84 0.11 -11.58 -0.95 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 33.46 -0.96 -2.79 34.42 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -2.55 -0.30 13.33 -2.25 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta, Additional reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Maju Samuel)