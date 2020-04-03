Asia Distillates-Jet cracks slump to lowest ever as coronavirus runs rampant

* Jet fuel cracks drop to minus $3.35/bbl below Dubai crude * Cracks for 10ppm gasoil slump to lowest in at least six years SINGAPORE, April 3 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel plunged to a record low on Friday as traders remain worried aviation fuel would be the last to recover even after the coronavirus pandemic gets contained and global economy starts recovering. Air passenger demand would take much longer to get back to normal as business travel would remain limited for quite some time and tourists would refrain from travelling until virus-related concerns diminish considerably, trade sources said. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel dropped to minus $3.35 a barrel below Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, the lowest on record according to market sources and Refinitiv Eikon data. They were at a premium of $2.06 over Dubai crude on Thursday. International seat capacity has dropped by almost 80% from a year ago and half the world's airplanes are in storage, new data shows, suggesting the aviation industry may take years to recover from the coronavirus pandemic. "Jet fuel... will certainly take longer to come back. From a product demand perspective, it will take longer for jet to recover as regions that manage to mitigate the virus pandemic will still likely keep air travel restrictions for longer to avoid the second wave, as China does now," said senior oil market analyst Artyom Tchen of Rystad Energy. "From a refining perspective, jet fuel specs can deteriorate if stored for a long time and it is likely that refineries will be required to turn the taps and produce sufficient amount of fuel in order to ensure the comeback of the jet fuel industry. This takes time as well." The April/May time spread for jet fuel in Singapore remained in deep contango to trade at a discount of $2.80 per barrel on Friday, Refinitiv data showed. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF widened to $3 per barrel to Singapore quotes on Friday, a fresh low since October 2008. They were at a discount of $2.85 on Thursday. Meanwhile, cash discounts for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF widened to $1.12 per barrel to Singapore quotes on Friday, the biggest discounts since Singapore's benchmark shifted to 10ppm gasoil in January 2018. They were at a discount of 96 cents a barrel on Thursday. Cracks for the benchmark gasoil grade with 10 ppm sulphur content in Singapore slid to $6.15 a barrel over Dubai crude on Friday, the lowest on record in Refinitiv Eikon data that goes back to January 2014. They were at $9.01 a barrel a day earlier. The gasoil cracks have dropped a record 43% this week, Refinitiv data showed. AIR PASSENGER DATA - IATA - Global air passenger traffic for February showed that demand fell 14.1% from a year earlier, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Thursday. - "This was the steepest decline in traffic since 9/11 and reflected collapsing domestic travel in China and sharply falling international demand to/from and within the Asia-Pacific region, owing to the spreading COVID-19 virus and government-imposed travel restrictions," the IATA said in a statement. - Passenger traffic for Asia-Pacific airlines in February declined 41.3% year-on-year, the IATA said. - Among domestic regional markets, traffic in China fell 83.6% in February, the worst outcome since IATA began tracking the market in 2000, it said. - "This is aviation's darkest hour and it is difficult to see a sunrise ahead unless governments do more to support the industry through this unprecedented global crisis," IATA Chief Executive Alexandre de Juniac said. ARA STOCKS - Gasoil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub STK-GO-ARA slipped 1% to 1.9 million tonnes in the week to April 2, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed. - ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA rose 26.8% to 572,000 tonnes, the data showed. - Compared with a year earlier, jet fuel stocks were down 22%, while gasoil inventories were 32.4% lower. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No jet fuel trades, five gasoil deals - For more information, click OTHER NEWS - China's top fuel producers are set to raise April crude throughput by a combined 755,000 barrels per day (bpd), or 10% from March, as domestic fuel demand picks up after being hammered by the coronavirus outbreak. - The global oil refining industry is facing a reckoning from falling fuel demand that is the deepest and fastest ever. Within weeks, the industry will need to cut output by 30% or more as the coronavirus pandemic keeps much of the world at home, with little need to drive or fly. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 32.81 -0.43 -1.29 33.24 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -4.36 -1.81 70.98 -2.55 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 32.85 -0.43 -1.29 33.28 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -4.33 -1.82 72.51 -2.51 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 32.90 -0.92 -2.72 33.82 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -4.28 -2.31 117.26 -1.97 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 36.06 1.24 3.56 34.82 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -1.12 -0.16 16.67 -0.96 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 23.57 -1.24 -5.00 24.81 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -3.00 -0.15 5.26 -2.85 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. 