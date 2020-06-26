Asia Distillates-Jet cracks tumble amid persistent demand weakness

SINGAPORE, June 26 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel dropped on Friday as the possibility of a renewed coronavirus wave dampened recovery hopes for the aviation fuel, with countries planning not to widely open up to international travellers to avoid imported cases. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel slid by 91 cents to $1.66 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trade on Friday, the weakest since June 8. The jet cracks have fallen nearly 41% this week, the first weekly decline in four, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. The July/August time spread for the aviation fuel in Singapore widened its contango on Friday to trade at a discount of 70 cents per barrel. The jet fuel market is expected to remain weaker in the second half of 2020 compared with the year-ago period even if some pockets of demand emerge over the next two quarters, industry analysts said. The regrade, which is the price spread between jet and gasoil, for July stood at minus $4.38 a barrel on Friday, as against minus $3.85 on Thursday. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at 79 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with a 76-cent discount in the previous session. Meanwhile, cash differentials for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF were at a premium of 74 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on Friday, up from Thursday's 72 cents per barrel. VIETNAM TO REDUCE ENVIRONMENT TAX ON JET FUEL - Vietnam plans to cut environment tax on jet fuel by 30% to help local airlines weather the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday. - The ministry is seeking government approval to cut the jet fuel tax from 3,000 dong ($0.13) per litre to 2,100 dong. ARA STOCKS - Gasoil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub STK-GO-ARA fell 4.2% to 2.8 million tonnes in the week to June 25, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed. - ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA rose 4.7% to 920,000 tonnes, the data showed. - Compared with a year earlier, jet fuel stocks were 11.2% higher, while gasoil inventories were up 0.2%. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No jet fuel trades, no gasoil deals OTHER NEWS - Fuel demand is gradually recovering as coronavirus lockdown measures ease around the globe but a second wave of infections could swiftly undermine the trend, industry data showed. ASSESSMENTS CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 46.32 0.99 2.18 45.33 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.03 0.02 -1.90 -1.05 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 46.96 0.99 2.15 45.97 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -0.39 0.02 -4.88 -0.41 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 47.85 0.99 2.11 46.86 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 0.50 0.02 4.17 0.48 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 48.09 0.99 2.10 47.10 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.74 0.02 2.78 0.72 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 41.79 0.46 1.11 41.33 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.79 -0.03 3.95 -0.76 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Aditya Soni)