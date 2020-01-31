Energy
Asia Distillates-Jet cracks tumble as virus outbreak slams aviation demand

    SINGAPORE, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel dropped on Friday, posting
their fourth straight weekly decline, as aviation demand weakened amid worries over a new virus
epidemic that has led global airlines to suspend scores of flights to China's major cities.
    Refining margins or cracks for jet fuel were at $9.61 per barrel over Dubai
crude during Asian trading hours on Friday, down from $9.73 per barrel on Thursday.
    Cracks for the aviation fuel plunged 17% this week, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.
    The coronavirus outbreak has coincided with this year's Lunar New Year holidays, which
typically brings peak travelling demand in the region, but many passengers were forced to call
off travel plans and airlines offered refunds on tickets.
    Pilots and flight attendants are demanding airlines stop flights to China as health
officials declare a global emergency over the rapidly spreading coronavirus, with American
Airlines' pilots filing a lawsuit seeking an immediate halt.
    China has reported nearly 10,000 cases and 213 deaths, but the virus has already spread to
18 countries, mostly, presumably, by airline passengers.
    The jet refining profit also remain under pressure as a milder winter in Northeast Asia this
year has kept a lid on the usual demand uptick for heating kerosene, which belongs to the same
grade of oil products as jet fuel.
    Temperatures in Tokyo are forecast to remain mostly well above normal for the next 45-day
period, weather forecast models on Refinitiv showed.
    Cash premiums for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at 31 cents per barrel over Singapore quotes
on Friday, compared with a 29-cents premium a day earlier.
    Meanwhile, cash premiums for 10 ppm gasoil in Singapore GO10-SIN-DIF rose to 28 cents per
barrel to Singapore quotes on Friday, up from 12 cents per barrel on Thursday.
    Crack spreads for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content inched higher to $11.48
per barrel over Dubai crude on Friday from $11.43 per barrel on Thursday.
    
    S-OIL SEES IMPROVEMENT IN MARGINS
    - South Korea's S-Oil Corp said on Friday it expects refining margins to improve
this year, with rising demand for oil products supported by a switch to cleaner shipping fuels
and easing Sino-U.S. trade tensions.
    - S-Oil, whose top shareholder is Saudi Aramco, said in an earnings statement,
that demand growth in 2020 is expected to outpace the annual increase in supply.
    - For 2020, the refiner will boost output of very low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) to capitalise
on strong VLSFO margins, said Ko Gwang-cheol, S-Oil's head of investment relations. It would
limit planned maintenance to its smallest units and aimed to sell about 35,000 barrels per day
of VLSFO.
    
    ARA STOCKS
    - Gasoil stocks independently held in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and
storage hub STK-GO-ARA rose 6.5% to 2.5 million tonnes in the week to Jan. 30, data from Dutch
consultancy Insights Global showed.
    - ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA fell 9.3% to 497,000 tonnes, the data showed.
    - Compared with a year earlier, jet fuel stocks were 24.6% lower, while gasoil inventories
were up 7.3%.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - One gasoil trade, two jet fuel deals.
    - For more information, click
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - China's crude oil imports from top supplier Saudi Arabia rose nearly 47% in 2019, with
December shipments from the kingdom flat to a year earlier, customs data showed on Friday.

    - Oil prices rose on Friday but were still set for a fourth consecutive weekly loss, as
markets attempted to assess the economic damage of the new coronavirus that has spread from
China to around 20 countries, killing more than 200 people.
    
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                         
 CASH ($/T)              ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                 66.30     0.06       0.09       66.24  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                       -1.90     0.05      -2.56       -1.95  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%                67.01     0.06       0.09       66.95  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                      -1.19     0.05      -4.03       -1.24  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%                68.15     0.06       0.09       68.09  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                      -0.05     0.05     -50.00       -0.10  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%               68.48     0.17       0.25       68.31  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                      0.28     0.16     133.33        0.12  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                     66.70    -0.13      -0.19       66.83  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                      0.31     0.02       6.90        0.29  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                         
 For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double                      
 click the RICs below.                                                    
 Brent M1                                                                                
 Gasoil M1                                                                               
 Gasoil M1/M2                                                                            
 Gasoil M2                                                                               
 Regrade M1                                                                              
 Regrade M2                                                                              
 Jet M1                                                                                  
 Jet M1/M2                                                                               
 Jet M2                                                                                  
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                     
 Cracks M1                                                                
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                     
 Cracks M2                                                                
 Jet Cracks M1                                                                           
 Jet Cracks M2                                                                           
 East-West M1                                                                            
 East-West M2                                                                            
 LGO M1                                                                                  
 LGO M1/M2                                                                               
 LGO M2                                                                                  
 Crack LGO-Brent M1                                                                      
 Crack LGO-Brent M2                                                                      
 
    
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
