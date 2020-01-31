Asia Distillates-Jet cracks tumble as virus outbreak slams aviation demand

SINGAPORE, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel dropped on Friday, posting their fourth straight weekly decline, as aviation demand weakened amid worries over a new virus epidemic that has led global airlines to suspend scores of flights to China's major cities. Refining margins or cracks for jet fuel were at $9.61 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours on Friday, down from $9.73 per barrel on Thursday. Cracks for the aviation fuel plunged 17% this week, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. The coronavirus outbreak has coincided with this year's Lunar New Year holidays, which typically brings peak travelling demand in the region, but many passengers were forced to call off travel plans and airlines offered refunds on tickets. Pilots and flight attendants are demanding airlines stop flights to China as health officials declare a global emergency over the rapidly spreading coronavirus, with American Airlines' pilots filing a lawsuit seeking an immediate halt. China has reported nearly 10,000 cases and 213 deaths, but the virus has already spread to 18 countries, mostly, presumably, by airline passengers. The jet refining profit also remain under pressure as a milder winter in Northeast Asia this year has kept a lid on the usual demand uptick for heating kerosene, which belongs to the same grade of oil products as jet fuel. Temperatures in Tokyo are forecast to remain mostly well above normal for the next 45-day period, weather forecast models on Refinitiv showed. Cash premiums for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at 31 cents per barrel over Singapore quotes on Friday, compared with a 29-cents premium a day earlier. Meanwhile, cash premiums for 10 ppm gasoil in Singapore GO10-SIN-DIF rose to 28 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Friday, up from 12 cents per barrel on Thursday. Crack spreads for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content inched higher to $11.48 per barrel over Dubai crude on Friday from $11.43 per barrel on Thursday. S-OIL SEES IMPROVEMENT IN MARGINS - South Korea's S-Oil Corp said on Friday it expects refining margins to improve this year, with rising demand for oil products supported by a switch to cleaner shipping fuels and easing Sino-U.S. trade tensions. - S-Oil, whose top shareholder is Saudi Aramco, said in an earnings statement, that demand growth in 2020 is expected to outpace the annual increase in supply. - For 2020, the refiner will boost output of very low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) to capitalise on strong VLSFO margins, said Ko Gwang-cheol, S-Oil's head of investment relations. It would limit planned maintenance to its smallest units and aimed to sell about 35,000 barrels per day of VLSFO. ARA STOCKS - Gasoil stocks independently held in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub STK-GO-ARA rose 6.5% to 2.5 million tonnes in the week to Jan. 30, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed. - ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA fell 9.3% to 497,000 tonnes, the data showed. - Compared with a year earlier, jet fuel stocks were 24.6% lower, while gasoil inventories were up 7.3%. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One gasoil trade, two jet fuel deals. - For more information, click OTHER NEWS - China's crude oil imports from top supplier Saudi Arabia rose nearly 47% in 2019, with December shipments from the kingdom flat to a year earlier, customs data showed on Friday. - Oil prices rose on Friday but were still set for a fourth consecutive weekly loss, as markets attempted to assess the economic damage of the new coronavirus that has spread from China to around 20 countries, killing more than 200 people. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 66.30 0.06 0.09 66.24 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.90 0.05 -2.56 -1.95 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 67.01 0.06 0.09 66.95 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.19 0.05 -4.03 -1.24 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 68.15 0.06 0.09 68.09 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.05 0.05 -50.00 -0.10 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 68.48 0.17 0.25 68.31 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.28 0.16 133.33 0.12 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 66.70 -0.13 -0.19 66.83 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.31 0.02 6.90 0.29 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Anil D'Silva)