Energy
August 3, 2020 / 10:34 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Asia Distillates-Jet cracks tumble to 2-month low as virus resurgence dents demand hopes

6 Min Read

    SINGAPORE, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel slumped to a two-month low
on Monday as a renewed wave of COVID-19 cases around the globe dented hopes for a near-term
recovery in aviation demand.
    Refining profit margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel dropped to 79 cents
a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, the lowest since June 5. They were at
$1.56 a barrel in the last trading session on Thursday.
    Cracks for the aviation fuel in Singapore, which are currently at their weakest seasonal
levels on record, have fallen 59% in the last month, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.
    Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at 41 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on
Monday, compared with a 45-cent discount on Thursday.
    The August/September time spread for the aviation fuel in Singapore widened its steep
contango by 2 cents to trade at a discount of 45 cents a barrel on Monday.
    
    JET FUEL DEMAND OUTLOOK SOURS
    - For a faint moment, energy traders had an inkling that demand for jet fuel, the worst-hit
product in fuel markets due to the coronavirus pandemic, might stage a bit of a rebound.

    - The number of flights increased in the United States in early July, making some traders
optimistic. That spurred a bevy of shipments of jet fuel to the U.S. West Coast from locales in
Asia.
    - But with a resurgence in coronavirus cases, passenger air traffic has pulled back.
Commercial aviation was easily the hardest-hit of the major transport sectors when coronavirus
hit, given the proximity of passengers in an air-conditioned space where viruses can spread. 
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - Three gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - India's refined fuel consumption in July slipped from June, according to preliminary
industry data, indicating slower industrial activity as high retail prices, floods and renewed
coronavirus lockdowns in parts of the country dented demand.
    - India's crude oil imports fell in June to their lowest level since February 2015, while
year-on-year refined product exports declined for the first time in almost a year, government
data showed on Friday.
    
    ASSESSMENTS    
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                         
 CASH ($/T)            ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%               47.44    -1.30      -2.67       48.74  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                     -1.10    -0.20      22.22       -0.90  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%              48.04    -1.34      -2.71       49.38  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                    -0.50    -0.24      92.31       -0.26  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%              48.15    -1.47      -2.96       49.62  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                    -0.40    -0.38    1900.00       -0.02  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%             48.71    -1.12      -2.25       49.83  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                    0.17    -0.03     -15.00        0.20  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                   42.74    -1.24      -2.82       43.98  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                   -0.41     0.04      -8.89       -0.45  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                         
 For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double                      
 click the RICs below.                                                  
 Brent M1                                                                                
 Gasoil M1                                                                               
 Gasoil M1/M2                                                                            
 Gasoil M2                                                                               
 Regrade M1                                                                              
 Regrade M2                                                                              
 Jet M1                                                                                  
 Jet M1/M2                                                                               
 Jet M2                                                                                  
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                     
 Cracks M1                                                              
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                     
 Cracks M2                                                              
 Jet Cracks M1                                                                           
 Jet Cracks M2                                                                           
 East-West M1                                                                            
 East-West M2                                                                            
 LGO M1                                                                                  
 LGO M1/M2                                                                               
 LGO M2                                                                                  
 Crack LGO-Brent M1                                                                      
 Crack LGO-Brent M2                                                                      
 
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below