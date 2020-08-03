Asia Distillates-Jet cracks tumble to 2-month low as virus resurgence dents demand hopes

SINGAPORE, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel slumped to a two-month low on Monday as a renewed wave of COVID-19 cases around the globe dented hopes for a near-term recovery in aviation demand. Refining profit margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel dropped to 79 cents a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, the lowest since June 5. They were at $1.56 a barrel in the last trading session on Thursday. Cracks for the aviation fuel in Singapore, which are currently at their weakest seasonal levels on record, have fallen 59% in the last month, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at 41 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on Monday, compared with a 45-cent discount on Thursday. The August/September time spread for the aviation fuel in Singapore widened its steep contango by 2 cents to trade at a discount of 45 cents a barrel on Monday. JET FUEL DEMAND OUTLOOK SOURS - For a faint moment, energy traders had an inkling that demand for jet fuel, the worst-hit product in fuel markets due to the coronavirus pandemic, might stage a bit of a rebound. - The number of flights increased in the United States in early July, making some traders optimistic. That spurred a bevy of shipments of jet fuel to the U.S. West Coast from locales in Asia. - But with a resurgence in coronavirus cases, passenger air traffic has pulled back. Commercial aviation was easily the hardest-hit of the major transport sectors when coronavirus hit, given the proximity of passengers in an air-conditioned space where viruses can spread. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - Three gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - India's refined fuel consumption in July slipped from June, according to preliminary industry data, indicating slower industrial activity as high retail prices, floods and renewed coronavirus lockdowns in parts of the country dented demand. - India's crude oil imports fell in June to their lowest level since February 2015, while year-on-year refined product exports declined for the first time in almost a year, government data showed on Friday. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 47.44 -1.30 -2.67 48.74 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.10 -0.20 22.22 -0.90 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 48.04 -1.34 -2.71 49.38 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -0.50 -0.24 92.31 -0.26 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 48.15 -1.47 -2.96 49.62 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.40 -0.38 1900.00 -0.02 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 48.71 -1.12 -2.25 49.83 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.17 -0.03 -15.00 0.20 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 42.74 -1.24 -2.82 43.98 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.41 0.04 -8.89 -0.45 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)