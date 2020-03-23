Asia Distillates-Jet cracks turn negative, cash discounts widest in 14 months

SINGAPORE, March 23 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for jet fuel plunged on Monday to their weakest in more than a year, while refining margins for the aviation fuel turned negative for the first time in more than a decade as global airlines continued to ground fleets due to the coronavirus pandemic. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at $1.64 per barrel to Singapore quotes on Monday, the widest since January last year. They were at a discount of $1.10 per barrel on Friday. The front-month time spread for jet fuel in Singapore, which has remained in contango since the beginning of February, widened to trade at a discount of $2.59 a barrel on Monday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel fell to minus 7 cents per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours on Monday, a level not seen in the last 11 years, according to Refinitiv Eikon data that goes back as far as March 2009. The jet fuel cracks were at $2.97 per barrel on Friday. Airlines cancelled more flights on Monday as Australia and New Zealand warned against non-essential domestic travel, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) halted flights for two weeks and Singapore and Taiwan banned foreign transit passengers in the coronavirus battle. Ratings agency Moody's estimated that the global capacity would fall by 25% to 35% this year, assuming the spread of the virus slows by the end of June. Meanwhile, refining margins for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content slipped to $9.60 per barrel over Dubai crude on Monday, down from $9.87 per barrel on Friday. Cash differentials for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF widened their discounts to 24 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Monday, compared with a discount of 15 cents on Friday. OVERHEDGED JET FUEL HEADACHE FOR AIRLINES - The collapse in global passenger flights has left airlines with fresh challenges: how to manage overhedged jet fuel positions as oil prices crashed to just a third of some contracts agreed in anticipation of rising prices and solid air travel demand. - A shattered global airline industry is now seeking tens of billions of dollars from state bail-outs to absorb the shock from the coronavirus pandemic, as many have grounded almost entire fleets and placed thousands of workers on unpaid leave to stay afloat. - With a sharp plunge in oil prices and the rapid spread of the flu-like virus globally raising uncertainty when and how strongly air travel demand will recover, airlines are now left counting the cost of their heavy fuel hedging. SINGAPORE AIRLINES GROUNDS MOST OF ITS FLEET - Singapore Airlines will cut capacity by 96%, ground almost all of its fleet and look to raise funds, the carrier said on Monday, in response to coronavirus travel restrictions it called the "greatest challenge" it had ever faced. - The move comes as global travel hub Singapore closed borders to travellers and transiting passengers in a bid to stem spread of the virus. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One jet fuel trade, no gasoil deals - For more information, click OTHER NEWS - Traders and analysts are struggling to revise down their forecasts for oil demand fast enough, as government lockdowns to contain the coronavirus outbreak have rapidly cut fuel consumption. At the start of the year, forecasters had expected demand to edge up or stay flat. But, in the space of a few months or even weeks, the most bearish outlooks seem hopelessly out of date. - U.S. ultra-low sulphur diesel was the latest product refined from crude oil to take a hit in its cash market last week, after refiners boosted production in a bid to flee poorer margins for other products more affected by coronavirus fallout. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 35.33 -4.44 -11.16 39.77 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.04 -0.08 4.08 -1.96 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 35.57 -4.44 -11.10 40.01 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.80 -0.08 4.65 -1.72 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 36.26 -4.44 -10.91 40.70 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.11 -0.08 7.77 -1.03 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 37.13 -4.44 -10.68 41.57 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.24 -0.09 60.00 -0.15 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 26.02 -7.56 -22.51 33.58 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -1.64 -0.54 49.09 -1.10 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)