Asia Distillates-Jet cracks up, aviation demand still frail

SINGAPORE, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel inched higher on Thursday, but the market for the aviation fuel is expected to remain under pressure for the remainder of this year due to ongoing coronavirus-related travel restrictions across the region. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel were at a discount of $1.08 per barrel to Dubai crude, compared with minus $1.29 per barrel a day earlier. Jet fuel demand will not return substantially anytime soon, even as other transportation fuels such as gasoil or gasoline find support in coming months, market watchers said. A majority of international long-haul flights remain grounded due to prolonged border restrictions, while travellers are refraining from flying to keep away from infections and quarantine requirements. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at $1.19 a barrel to Singapore quotes on Thursday, compared with a discount of $1.21 a barrel on Wednesday. ASIAN AIRLINES RESORT TO 'FLIGHTS TO NOWHERE' - Qantas Airways Ltd said on Thursday it would operate a seven-hour scenic flight over Australia next month, adding to a growing trend in Asia of "flights to nowhere" that take off and land at the same airport. - Many frequent flyers miss getting on planes and airlines including Taiwan's EVA Airways Corp and Japan's ANA Holdings Inc, desperate for revenue and to keep their pilots' licences current, have offered special sightseeing flights. INVENTORIES - Singapore's middle distillate inventories rose 1.4% to 15.3 million barrels in the week to Sept. 16, according to Enterprise Singapore data. - Weekly Singapore middle distillate inventories have averaged about 13.2 million barrels so far in 2020, Reuters calculations showed. This week's stocks were 22.4% higher year-on-year. - U.S. distillate stockpiles rose by 3.5 million barrels last week to 179.3 million barrels, versus expectations for a 600,000-barrel rise, U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed on Wednesday. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - Two gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - Japanese oil refiners' run rate is expected to pick up as kerosene demand swells toward winter, constricting imports of gasoline, the head of the Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) said on Thursday. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 42.21 -0.17 -0.40 42.38 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.05 0.01 -0.49 -2.06 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 42.45 -0.17 -0.40 42.62 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.81 0.01 -0.55 -1.82 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 42.85 -0.17 -0.40 43.02 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.41 0.01 -0.70 -1.42 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 43.58 -0.20 -0.46 43.78 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.68 -0.03 4.62 -0.65 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 39.46 0.76 1.96 38.70 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -1.19 0.02 1.65 -1.21 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)