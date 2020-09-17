Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asia Distillates-Jet cracks up, aviation demand still frail

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    SINGAPORE, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel inched higher on
Thursday, but the market for the aviation fuel is expected to remain under pressure for the
remainder of this year due to ongoing coronavirus-related travel restrictions across the region.
    Refining margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel were at a discount of
$1.08 per barrel to Dubai crude, compared with minus $1.29 per barrel a day earlier.
    Jet fuel demand will not return substantially anytime soon, even as other transportation
fuels such as gasoil or gasoline find support in coming months, market watchers said.
    A majority of international long-haul flights remain grounded due to prolonged border
restrictions, while travellers are refraining from flying to keep away from infections and
quarantine requirements.
    Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at $1.19 a barrel to Singapore quotes on
Thursday, compared with a discount of $1.21 a barrel on Wednesday.
    
    ASIAN AIRLINES RESORT TO 'FLIGHTS TO NOWHERE'
    - Qantas Airways Ltd said on Thursday it would operate a seven-hour scenic flight
over Australia next month, adding to a growing trend in Asia of "flights to nowhere" that take
off and land at the same airport.
    - Many frequent flyers miss getting on planes and airlines including Taiwan's EVA Airways
Corp and Japan's ANA Holdings Inc, desperate for revenue and to keep their
pilots' licences current, have offered special sightseeing flights.
    
    INVENTORIES
    - Singapore's middle distillate inventories rose 1.4% to 15.3 million barrels in the week to
Sept. 16, according to Enterprise Singapore data.
    - Weekly Singapore middle distillate inventories have averaged about 13.2 million barrels so
far in 2020, Reuters calculations showed. This week's stocks were 22.4% higher year-on-year.
    - U.S. distillate stockpiles rose by 3.5 million barrels last week to 179.3 million barrels,
versus expectations for a 600,000-barrel rise, U.S. Energy Information Administration data
showed on Wednesday.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - Two gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades

    OTHER NEWS
    - Japanese oil refiners' run rate is expected to pick up as kerosene demand swells toward
winter, constricting imports of gasoline, the head of the Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ)
said on Thursday.
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                         
 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                42.21    -0.17      -0.40       42.38  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                      -2.05     0.01      -0.49       -2.06  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%               42.45    -0.17      -0.40       42.62  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                     -1.81     0.01      -0.55       -1.82  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%               42.85    -0.17      -0.40       43.02  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                     -1.41     0.01      -0.70       -1.42  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%              43.58    -0.20      -0.46       43.78  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                    -0.68    -0.03       4.62       -0.65  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                    39.46     0.76       1.96       38.70  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                    -1.19     0.02       1.65       -1.21  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                         
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
