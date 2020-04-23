Asia Distillates-Jet fuel buyers get biggest cash discounts since 2005

SINGAPORE, April 23 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for jet fuel plunged on Thursday to their widest discounts since 2005, while prices for the aviation fuel lingered within close sight of their lowest level in over two decades, as coronavirus-led restrictions continued to hammer the global airline industry. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF widened to $4.52 a barrel to Singapore quotes on Thursday, the biggest cash discounts since November 2005. They were at a discount of $3.66 per barrel on Wednesday. Jet fuel prices in Singapore JET-SIN were at $18.03 a barrel on Thursday, as against $14.68 per barrel on Wednesday that was the lowest since 1999. Most flights, especially the ones on international routes, remain grounded amid lockdowns and travel restrictions across regions aimed to curb the virus pandemic. International air passenger traffic could drop by as many as 1.2 billion travellers, or two-thirds, by September 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic weighs on demand, the United Nations aviation agency said on Wednesday in a statement, citing projections. The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) estimates that international capacity could drop by as much as two-thirds from previous forecasts for the first three quarters of 2020. Refining profit margins or cracks for jet fuel were at $1.26 per barrel below Dubai crude on Thursday, compared with minus $1.24 per barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, cracks for gasoil with 10ppm sulphur content slipped to $6.09 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trade on Wednesday, down from $6.56 per barrel on Wednesday. Cash differentials for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF were at a discount of $2.40 per barrel to Singapore quotes on Wednesday, compared with a discount of $2.72 a barrel in the previous session. CHINA FUEL EXPORTS - China's diesel exports climbed to 2.83 million tonnes in March, up from 2.71 million tonnes in the same period last year, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Thursday. The exports were 3.47 million tonnes combined for the first two months of the year. - The easing of some coronavirus curbs on travel and business activities in China helped bolster fuel consumption in some parts of the country, starting in late February, but growing macro-economic headwinds and fears of a second wave of virus outbreaks have weighed on demand recovery of transport fuels. - China's jet kerosene exports in March plunged 15.3% from a year earlier to 1.48 million tonnes, customs data showed. The exports were 2.93 million tonnes combined for January and February. SINGAPORE INVENTORIES - Singapore onshore middle distillate stocks dropped 3.3% to 14.4 million barrels in the week ended April 22, Enterprise Singapore data showed. - The inventories had surged to their highest level in more than three years last week. - Weekly middle distillate inventories have averaged 11.9 million barrels so far in 2020, compared with 11.1 million barrels in 2019, Reuters calculations showed. - Overall, onshore middle distillate inventories were 54.6% higher year-on-year. EIA INVENTORIES - Stockpiles of crude, along with gasoline and distillate fuels rose sharply last week as more oil heads into storage due to weak demand induced by the coronavirus pandemic, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. - Crude inventories rose by 15 million barrels in the week to April 17 to 518.6 million barrels, putting them within striking distance of an all-time record of 535 million barrels set in 2017. - Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 7.9 million barrels in the week to 136.9 million barrels, versus expectations for a 2.8 million-barrel rise, the EIA data showed. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No jet fuel trades, no gasoil deals - For more information, click OTHER NEWS - Asia's naphtha profit margin staged a dramatic comeback, spiking by a record 7,030% in a single session to return to the positive zone this week, as a plunge in oil prices and renewed petrochemicals demand from China boosted its value. - Saudi Arabia is exploring re-routing millions of barrels of oil onboard tankers sailing to the United States if President Donald Trump decides to block imports of crude from the kingdom, shipping and trade sources say. - The oil price collapse that took U.S. crude prices sub-zero for the first time in history may turn out to be a silver lining for the world economy, possibly offering a springboard for recovery when coronavirus-led lockdowns finally end. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 24.20 3.96 19.57 20.24 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -5.67 0.25 -4.22 -5.92 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 24.27 3.96 19.50 20.31 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -5.60 0.25 -4.27 -5.85 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 24.84 3.78 17.95 21.06 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -5.03 0.06 -1.18 -5.09 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 27.47 4.03 17.19 23.44 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -2.40 0.32 -11.76 -2.72 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 18.03 3.35 22.82 14.68 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -4.52 -0.86 23.50 -3.66 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)