Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cash differential stays positive

SINGAPORE, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Asia's jet fuel cash differential to Singapore quotes remained at a premium after flipping to the positive zone for the first time in about 1-1/2 months in the previous session due to seasonal peak demand, industry sources said. - The jet fuel cash differential to Singapore quotes ended the week at 40 cents premiums, highest in over a year. JET-SIN-DIF - "Jet fuel demand is supported by seasons. As the day goes by in fourth quarter, it gets stronger due to a co-relation with temperature," said a Singapore-based trader. - Jet fuel/kerosene is used as a heating commodity in North Asia, predominantly in Japan. * GASOIL: Gasoil stocks held in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub rose by 3% to a four-week high of 2.417 million tonnes from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed. - Compared to a year ago, the current inventories are 27% higher, the data showed. - The higher European gasoil stocks mirrored the trend in the U.S. where its distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 4.1 million barrels in the week to 123.6 million barrels, data from the Energy Information Administration showed. * CASH DEALS: Two gasoil deals. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 75.33 1.14 1.54 74.19 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.30 0.00 0.00 -2.30 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 75.93 1.09 1.46 74.84 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.70 -0.05 3.03 -1.65 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 77.18 1.04 1.37 76.14 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.45 -0.10 28.57 -0.35 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 78.18 1.24 1.61 76.94 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.55 0.10 22.22 0.45 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 77.60 1.66 2.19 75.94 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.40 0.30 300.00 0.10 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 10ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 10ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Rashmi Aich)