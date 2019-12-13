Asia
Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cash differential stays positive

    SINGAPORE, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Asia's jet fuel cash differential to Singapore quotes remained at a
premium after flipping to the positive zone for the first time in about 1-1/2 months in the previous
session due to seasonal peak demand, industry sources said. 
    - The jet fuel cash differential to Singapore quotes ended the week at 40 cents premiums, highest in
over a year. JET-SIN-DIF
    - "Jet fuel demand is supported by seasons. As the day goes by in fourth quarter, it gets stronger
due to a co-relation with temperature," said a Singapore-based trader. 
    - Jet fuel/kerosene is used as a heating commodity in North Asia, predominantly in Japan. 
    
    * GASOIL: Gasoil stocks held in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub rose
by 3% to a four-week high of 2.417 million tonnes from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.

    - Compared to a year ago, the current inventories are 27% higher, the data showed. 
    - The higher European gasoil stocks mirrored the trend in the U.S. where its distillate stockpiles,
which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 4.1 million barrels in the week to 123.6 million barrels,
data from the Energy Information Administration showed.
    
    * CASH DEALS: Two gasoil deals.
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                                        
 CASH ($/T)                      ASIA CLOSE       Change       % Change  Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                         75.33         1.14      1.54       74.19  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                               -2.30         0.00      0.00       -2.30  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%                        75.93         1.09      1.46       74.84  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                              -1.70        -0.05      3.03       -1.65  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%                        77.18         1.04      1.37       76.14  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                              -0.45        -0.10     28.57       -0.35  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%                       78.18         1.24      1.61       76.94  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                              0.55         0.10     22.22        0.45  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                             77.60         1.66      2.19       75.94  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                              0.40         0.30    300.00        0.10  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                                        
 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
