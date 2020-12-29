Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cash differentials climb to 3-week high

SINGAPORE, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for jet fuel narrowed their discounts on Tuesday, as the front-month time spread for the aviation fuel slimmed its contango structure. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at 6 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Tuesday, the smallest discounts in three weeks. They were at a discount of 10 cents per barrel on Monday. The January/February time spread for jet fuel in Singapore, which has narrowed about 27% in the last week, traded at a discount of 19 cents per barrel on Tuesday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. Air passenger traffic in the region has slightly improved over the past two months, primarily led by domestic flights in the region, while air freight demand has strengthened in recent weeks with e-commerce deliveries soaring during the holiday season. The rollouts of COVID-19 vaccines are expected to boost more international flights in 2021, although it would likely take years for the aviation sector to return to pre-pandemic levels, analysts said. Refining margins, or cracks, for jet fuel climbed 19 cents to $4.90 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, the strongest in more than a week. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - China's central economic planner, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), on Monday called on companies to step up imports of spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) and thermal coal to ensure energy supplies ahead of an expected cold spell. - Oil rose on Tuesday for the third time in four sessions on expectations for rising fuel demand, as the United States moved towards expanding its pandemic aid payments and with a final Brexit deal set to stabilize trade between Europe and the UK. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 55.89 0.1 0.18 55.79 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.44 0.02 -1.37 -1.46 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 55.99 0.1 0.18 55.89 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.34 0.02 -1.47 -1.36 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 56.09 0.1 0.18 55.99 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.24 0.02 -1.59 -1.26 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 57.26 0.04 0.07 57.22 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.07 -0.04 133.33 -0.03 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 55.66 0.16 0.29 55.5 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.06 0.04 -40.00 -0.1 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)