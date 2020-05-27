Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cash differentials climb to strongest in over 2 months

SINGAPORE, May 27 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for jet fuel climbed on Wednesday, with discounts being at their narrowest in more than two months, helped by tightening supplies and a gradual uptick in demand as some domestic flights resume operations. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at 83 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on Wednesday, the narrowest since March 19. They were at a discount of $1.29 per barrel a day earlier. Refining margins, or cracks, for jet fuel slipped to $1.79 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, compared with $1.98 a barrel on Tuesday. Asian jet cracks have turned positive for the first time in a month last week, but aviation passenger demand is expected to take years to recover to pre-crisis levels. The global jet fuel demand likely bottomed out across end-April/early-May and refinery runs remain low due to weak margins, but high inventories and a gradual recovery in airline travel will still limit upside in the short term, Energy Aspects said in a monthly note. "Since two thirds of global jet demand prior to the COVID-19-related lockdowns came from international flights, a stronger-than-expected recovery in major domestic markets would still result in global jet demand being nearly 5 million barrels per day lower yoy in June." Meanwhile, cash discounts for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF narrowed to 54 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Wednesday, compared with 69 cents in the previous session. INVENTORIES - Middle-distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone rose 5.3% to a record 5.9 million barrels in the week to May 25, data via S&P Global Platts showed. - The weekly stocks in Fujairah have averaged 3.6 million barrels so far in 2020, compared with a weekly average of 2.4 million barrels in 2019, Reuters calculations showed. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No jet fuel trade, no gasoil deal OTHER NEWS - Oil prices fell as concerns over how quickly fuel demand will recover tempered an easing of lockdowns to halt the spread of the new coronavirus, while U.S.-China tensions added to negative sentiment. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 37.56 -0.73 -1.91 38.29 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -3.46 0.42 -10.82 -3.88 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 38.56 -0.83 -2.11 39.39 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.46 0.32 -11.51 -2.78 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 38.97 -0.79 -1.99 39.76 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -2.05 0.36 -14.94 -2.41 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 40.48 -1.00 -2.41 41.48 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.54 0.15 -21.74 -0.69 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 36.96 -0.35 -0.94 37.31 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.83 0.46 -35.66 -1.29 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; editing by Uttaresh.V)