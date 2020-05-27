Energy
Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cash differentials climb to strongest in over 2 months

    SINGAPORE, May 27 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for jet fuel climbed on Wednesday,
with discounts being at their narrowest in more than two months, helped by tightening supplies
and a gradual uptick in demand as some domestic flights resume operations.
    Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at 83 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on
Wednesday, the narrowest since March 19. They were at a discount of $1.29 per barrel a day
earlier.
    Refining margins, or cracks, for jet fuel slipped to $1.79 a barrel over Dubai
crude during Asian trading hours, compared with $1.98 a barrel on Tuesday.
    Asian jet cracks have turned positive for the first time in a month last week, but aviation
passenger demand is expected to take years to recover to pre-crisis levels.
    The global jet fuel demand likely bottomed out across end-April/early-May and refinery runs
remain low due to weak margins, but high inventories and a gradual recovery in airline travel
will still limit upside in the short term, Energy Aspects said in a monthly note.
    "Since two thirds of global jet demand prior to the COVID-19-related lockdowns came from
international flights, a stronger-than-expected recovery in major domestic markets would still
result in global jet demand being nearly 5 million barrels per day lower yoy in June."
    Meanwhile, cash discounts for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF narrowed to 54 cents per barrel
to Singapore quotes on Wednesday, compared with 69 cents in the previous session.
    
    INVENTORIES 
    - Middle-distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone rose 5.3% to a record 5.9
million barrels in the week to May 25, data via S&P Global Platts showed. 
    - The weekly stocks in Fujairah have averaged 3.6 million barrels so far in 2020, compared
with a weekly average of 2.4 million barrels in 2019, Reuters calculations showed.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - No jet fuel trade, no gasoil deal
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - Oil prices fell as concerns over how quickly fuel demand will recover tempered an easing
of lockdowns to halt the spread of the new coronavirus, while U.S.-China tensions added to
negative sentiment.
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                        
 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                37.56    -0.73      -1.91       38.29  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                      -3.46     0.42     -10.82       -3.88  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%               38.56    -0.83      -2.11       39.39  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                     -2.46     0.32     -11.51       -2.78  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%               38.97    -0.79      -1.99       39.76  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                     -2.05     0.36     -14.94       -2.41  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%              40.48    -1.00      -2.41       41.48  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                    -0.54     0.15     -21.74       -0.69  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                    36.96    -0.35      -0.94       37.31  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                    -0.83     0.46     -35.66       -1.29  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                        
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; editing by Uttaresh.V)
