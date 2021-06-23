Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Energy

Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cash differentials dip for third straight session

By Reuters Staff

    SINGAPORE, June 23 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for jet fuel weakened for a third
consecutive session on Wednesday to their biggest discounts in more than a week as aviation
demand continues to take a beating from border restrictions in the region.
    Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF widened by a cent to 35 cents per barrel to
Singapore quotes, the widest since June 11.
    The regional jet fuel market would likely come under further pressure as refineries
returning from seasonal turnarounds add to supplies, while a relatively sluggish pace in
vaccinations would weigh on air passengers' confidence to return to the skies, trade sources
said.
    "Asian governments are set on achieving zero cases before reopening borders, meaning flights
outside of China will be largely grounded well into 2022," consultancy Energy Aspects said in a
monthly note.
    "International aviation will be the slowest to recover owing to complex entry requirements
in many countries," the analysts said.
    Refining margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel dipped to $5.77 per barrel
over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, down from $5.82 per barrel a day earlier.
    
    INVENTORIES
    - Middle-distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone rose 6.6% to 4.3 million
barrels in the week ended June 21, data via S&P Global Platts showed.
    - The weekly stocks in Fujairah have averaged 3.9 million barrels this year, compared with
4.2 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations showed.
    - U.S. distillate fuel inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, climbed by 990,000
barrels in the week to June 18, according to two market sources, citing American Petroleum
Institute (API) figures.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades
   
    OTHER NEWS
    - Oil rose above $75 a barrel on Wednesday, reaching its highest since late 2018, after an
industry report on U.S. crude inventories reinforced views of a tightening market as travel
picks up in Europe and North America.
    - Indian refiners' crude throughput slipped to its lowest level in seven months in May as a
raging second wave of coronavirus drove a slump in domestic fuel demand and crude imports,
government data showed on Tuesday.
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                       
 CASH ($/T)            ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%               78.42     0.92       1.19        77.5  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                     -2.32    -0.02       0.87        -2.3  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%              78.52     0.92       1.19        77.6  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                    -2.22    -0.02       0.91        -2.2  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%              78.73     0.92       1.18       77.81  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                    -2.01    -0.02       1.01       -1.99  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%             80.68     0.92       1.15       79.76  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                   -0.06    -0.02      50.00       -0.04  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                   77.99     0.96       1.25       77.03  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                   -0.35    -0.01       2.94       -0.34  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                       
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
