Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cash differentials drop, cracks post weekly decline

SINGAPORE, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for jet fuel dropped for a fourth consecutive session on Friday, while the prompt-month time spread for the aviation fuel in Singapore widened its contango structure. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at 47 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes, the widest since Nov. 2. They were at a discount of 42 cents per barrel a day earlier. The November/December time spread for jet fuel traded at a discount of 48 cents a barrel on Friday, compared with minus 34 cents on Thursday. The jet fuel market has found some support as demand for closely-related kerosene picked up ahead of winter months in Japan, which uses the fuel for residential heating during the cold months. But as a majority of international flights still remain grounded due to coronavirus restrictions, market watchers are keeping a close eye on domestic aviation demand and travel agreements between countries. "International flights still remain a no-go for the most part, although there has been a slow recovery in domestic travel, next to talks about travel bubbles being negotiated among 'lower-risk' markets," said Peter Lee, senior oil and gas analyst at Fitch Solutions. Refining profit margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel dipped on Friday to $2.76 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, down from $2.91 per barrel a day earlier. The cracks have shed 1.8% this week, their first weekly decline in three, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. Energy consultancy FGE expects Singapore kero/jet cracks to hover around $1-$2 per barrel over the winter. ARA STOCKS - Jet fuel stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub STK-JET-ARA dropped 4.4% to 1.2 million tonnes in the week to Nov. 12, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed. - The data showed ARA gasoil inventories STK-GO-ARA dropped 2.8% to 2.6 million tonnes. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No jet fuel trade, no gasoil deals OTHER NEWS - India's fuel consumption in October registered its first year-on-year increase since February, as slowing coronavirus cases and increased mobility accelerated an economic recovery, data showed on Thursday. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 46.13 -0.98 -2.08 47.11 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.14 -0.01 0.88 -1.13 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 46.51 -0.98 -2.06 47.49 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -0.76 -0.01 1.33 -0.75 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 46.75 -0.98 -2.05 47.73 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.52 -0.01 1.96 -0.51 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 47.10 -0.98 -2.04 48.08 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.17 -0.02 13.33 -0.15 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 44.75 -1.30 -2.82 46.05 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.47 -0.05 11.90 -0.42 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)