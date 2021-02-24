Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cash differentials drop to 3-month low

By Reuters Staff

    SINGAPORE, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for jet fuel dropped to their lowest
level in three months on Wednesday, weighed down by persistent weakness in aviation demand.
    Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 38 cents per barrel to
Singapore quotes on Wednesday, a level not seen since Nov. 23. They were at a discount of 25
cents per barrel on Tuesday.
    The jet fuel market is expected to remain under pressure in the near term as lack of both
business and leisure travel due to COVID-19 keep thousands of flights grounded across the globe,
trade sources said.
    Refining profit margins for jet fuel inched lower by 2 cents to $5.38 per
barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours.
    
    HIN LEONG WIND UP
    - Judicial managers of collapsed oil trading firm Hin Leong Trading Pte Ltd have filed a
winding up application for the company, according to a notice posted on a government website.
The move comes nearly a year after the company racked up some $4 billion in debt and entered
court restructuring. 
    - Court-appointed supervisors from accounting firm PwC submitted the application to wind up
Hin Leong on Feb. 5, according to the notice dated Feb. 19 posted on the Government Gazette. The
application is expected to be heard by the Singapore High Court on March 8.
    
    INVENTORIES
    - Middle-distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone slipped 2.4% to 4.1
million barrels in the week ended Feb. 22, data via S&P Global Platts showed.
    - The weekly stocks in Fujairah have averaged 4.4 million barrels so far this year, compared
with a weekly average of 4.2 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations showed.
    - U.S. distillate fuel inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 4.5
million barrels in the week to Feb. 19, compared with expectations for a draw of 3.7 million
barrels, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - Two gasoil deals, three jet fuel trades
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore has joined an industry-led project to advance
the use of ammonia as a marine fuel to reduce carbon emissions, it said on Wednesday.

    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                              
 CASH ($/T)                  ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close   RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                      69.1    -0.96      -1.37        70.06  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                            -1.6     0.04      -2.44        -1.64  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%                     69.2    -0.96      -1.37        70.16  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                           -1.5     0.04      -2.60        -1.54  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%                    69.48    -1.02      -1.45         70.5  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                          -1.22    -0.02       1.67         -1.2  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%                   70.69    -1.02      -1.42        71.71  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                         -0.01    -0.02    -200.00         0.01  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                         67.87    -0.81      -1.18        68.68  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                         -0.38    -0.13      52.00        -0.25  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                              
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
